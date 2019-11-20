The event was held Nov. 16 at the Crookston Inn.

On behalf of the Crookston Area Chamber Board of Directors, staff and event committee, I would like to thank our community for the outpouring of support of our Annual Chamber Celebration and Awards Night held on November 16th. Once again, we are beyond thrilled with the attendance, the amazing donated raffle items, our entertainment, Kissing Company and the beautiful venue at the Crookston Inn.



Our event this year was sponsored in part by Dennis Egan of Epitome Energy, Molly Hanson of Choice Therapy, Dana Jonsson of First Community Credit Union, and Dr. Gander, Coles and Storhaug of Opticare. Their generosity made this celebration a spectacular evening for all.



Congratulations to the 2019 Leadership Crookston graduates; Jan Anderson, Dallas Aune, Rachel Aune, Kelly Beiswenger, Paula Bengtson, Brian Erickson, Lee Groeschl, Keaton Hanevold, Matt Johnson, Dana Jonsson, Erin Jore, Rachael LaPlante, Maggie Mills, Kayse Mix, Cassandra Morthera, Anne Prudhomme, Michael Silva, Samantha Moffett, Caleb Reimer. We hope you continue to grow your energy in Crookston.



Congratulations to the well deserving 2019 award recipients; Large Business of the Year, Hugo’s, Small Business of the Year, the Irishman’s Shanty, Entrepreneur of the Year, Sweetlight Gallery, Partners in Education, Tara Rodriguez, Lifetime Achievement, Biermaier Chiropractic Clinic, Chamber Champion, Laurie Stahlecker and Volunteer of the Year, Steve Krueger.



We are grateful for all the partnerships from this wonderful community and our Chamber members. We are filled with excitement and positive energy for all 2020 will bring.



