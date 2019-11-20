And there's no time to waste.

When is the last time you glanced at the City of Crookston’s Charter? Chances are it’s been a while, if ever, unless you’re active in local government. The first copy of the Charter was adopted in 1906 and the last revision was made November 2, 1999, over 20 years ago. Glancing through each of the chapters it seems that most of the information is still relevant, yet, in light of recent events with the City Council, it seems some necessary updates need to happen. And quick.



Chapters 2, 3, 5, 6 and 11 stood out most for this author due to language about vacancies on the City Council, Council meetings, electronic communications, ordinances/resolutions/motions, emergency ordinances, the City Administrator, alterations in the budget, emergency debt certificates, and the sale of real property.



They’re all tied together loosely with outdated language due to the fact that we currently have only six of eight City Council members actually seated: two vacant spots due to resignations by a council member and the Mayor which resulted in the Assistant Mayor having to step out of his ward seat.



Looking at the rule of majority, any resolution should be able to be passed with a majority of City Council members or half of the council members and the Mayor’s (or acting Mayor) tie-breaker. This isn’t the case at the moment because the Charter reads that any resolution needs to have a majority vote of five council members or four council members and the Mayor in the event of a tie. It’s not a true majority if there are currently only six City Council members seated. A majority with what the Council is made up of now would be a vote by four City Council members or three City Council members and the Mayor in the event of a tie. This is why we need a Charter update.



Chapter 2: Form of Government, Section 2.05 - Vacancies: Language needs to be added that reflects the probability that there may be City Council vacancies at any given time so that a vacancy can be filled by appointment with a true majority vote of council members.



Chapter 3: Council Meetings, Section 3.01 - Council Meetings: In regards to notices sent out to the public, language could be added to reflect technology changes such as using the city’s website, media’s websites, and even social media to announce meetings and special meetings. Also, if you compare this section’s current language to what’s posted with the League of Minnesota Cities as of 2019, the Charter’s language is outdated.



Chapter 3, Section 3.02 - Electronic Communications: If a council member elects to participate in a regularly-scheduled or special City Council meeting via electronic communications through telephone or video conference, and they agree at the beginning of the meeting that they can hear each one of the other members present, they should not be able to request a continuance of said meeting because they were not able to be physically present. This section of the Charter currently says “Participation in a meeting or hearing by that means (electronic communications) shall constitute presence in person at the meeting or hearing.” Maybe language doesn’t need to be changed for this section, but it needs to be enforced.



Chapter 3, Section 3.05 - Ordinances, Resolutions and Motions: Rule of majority language needs to be added to allow ordinances, resolutions and motions to be passed by a true majority of City Council members. (i.e. If there are only six council members seated, a four-member vote passes. Or a three-member plus Mayor tiebreaker passes.)



Chapter 3, Section 3.07 - Emergency Ordinances: This section can really scare a person as it states, “An emergency ordinance is an ordinance necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, morals, safety or welfare in which the emergency is defined and declared in a preamble and the ordinance is adopted by a vote of at least seven Council Members.” As you may have figured out, we currently do not have seven City Council members seated. We have six. That means an emergency ordinance cannot be passed, should one arise, according to the current Charter. This language also needs to be changed to show the rule of majority.



Chapter 5: Administration of City Affairs, Section 5.01 - The City Administrator: Not trying to start any wars here, so let’s just say rule of majority language should be reflected throughout the entire Charter.



Chapter 6: Taxation and Finances, Section 6.08 - Alterations in the Budget: Rule of majority language should be added.



Chapter 6, Section 6.12 - Emergency Debt Certificates: Rule of majority language should be added.



Chapter 11: General Provisions, Section 11.05 - Sale of Real Property: Rule of majority language should be added.



Finally, if a Code of Conduct is adopted soon, a section should be added for that with special language to reflect its rules and regulations.



That is all. Good luck, Charter Commission members.