Keep up the good hunt

The opening weekend of firearms deer hunting in Minnesota is officially behind us, and, perhaps even more important than the tales of successful hunts is the fact that, so far, we've received no reports of hunting accidents, incidents, injuries, or worse. In this region, we have a little less than a week to go, with legal rifle shooting extending to 30 minutes past sunset on Sunday, Nov. 17. Make sure you stay safe and smart, have fun, and email your hunting success photos to mchristopherson@crookstontimes.com to be entered in drawings in our initiative led by chief sponsor, Hugo's, and other supporting businesses.

‘Dine-Out for the United Way of Crookston this week

The United Way of Crookston will benefit from diners who visit local participating restaurants this week through November 16, and it seems like the perfect time to enjoy a lunch date or night out while giving back. Restaurants like El Gordito Market, Crookston Eagles, Crookston Inn, RBJ’s Restaurant, Happy Joe’s, McDonalds, IC Muggs, China Moon, DaRoos, Taco John’s, Irishman’s Shanty, and Drafts Sports Bar & Grill are all on board with donation a portion of their week’s sales to the United Way. So, take a coworker or friend to lunch, or gather the whole family for a meal out at your favorite establishment and give back at the same time.

Cooper has Gopher football on his mind, too

The University of Minnesota football team looks like a legit playoff contender after they knocked off number 4 Penn State on Saturday. Going into the game, many people questioned the Gophers, mostly due to their easy schedule, but they got the chance to play a quality opponent on Saturday. Minnesota took care of business at an electric TCF Bank Stadium, and fans stormed the field after the program changing victory. The Gophers remain undefeated and are now getting national respect. If the Gophers continue to take care of business, they will likely make the four team college football playoff. This would huge for a team that not many expected to be more than an afterthought going in to the season. Minnesota still has tough games against Wisconsin and Ohio State, as well as the Big ten Championship. If they can finish the season undefeated, or with only one loss, it will be hard to keep them out of the playoff. – Cooper Brown, student writer

Gopher football fans, try to alter your mindset

Minnesota Gophers football fans, this is new territory for you, so try to keep it together. You're ranked #7 in the latest FBS Top 25, a lofty position your favorite college football team hasn't enjoyed for around half a century. Even though you have an ultra-difficult game on the road at Iowa on Saturday, you're actually considered the better team. Maybe you need to hear that again: You are considered the better team. If you defeat the Hawkeyes, it won't be considered a shock, or even an upset. (Although it would be a heck of a victory.) Try to get accustomed to the fact that the Gophers are good, really good, even. They could win the Big 10 West and play for the conference championship. They could play in the Rose Bowl. True, it's a big adjustment...a lot to get used to. But it's real, it's happening. Enjoy it.

Pay it forward if you can

Recently, a mother and her daughter were shopping and at the checkout there was a display of new art and craft items. The young girl picked up a coloring set and asked her mother if she could get it. Keeping the holidays in mind but also reveling in the fact that her daughter passed up the toys for the coloring set, the mother said if it was less than $5 she could get it but not to be mad if it was over $5 as they would have to put it back. The daughter agreed. While in line, a nice elderly woman asked the young girl if she could see her coloring set for a moment and proceeded to pay for it. The girl was a little embarrassed, but very grateful. The mother, daughter and elderly woman talked all the way to their cars and the woman was thanked again and again. Later that day at another location, while in line to get a coffee for the mother and a juice for the daughter, the cashier announced to the mother that the car in front of them had already paid for their coffee and juice. Twice in one day someone had paid it forward to them! It was only right to do the same for the vehicle behind the mother and daughter, so that’s what they did. Because of paying it forward and being kind to strangers, the young girl now has a story to share at school and to her loved ones. Do the right thing this season and don’t worry about receiving. Give when you can.