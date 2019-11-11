While it kind of got lost in all of the stories Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz heard about the difficult and even impossible fall harvest during his recent visit to East Grand Forks, one thing Walz said was especially accurate when taking into account the current predicament on farms up and down the Red River Valley.

While every effort is being made to get growers some assistance as fast as possible, Walz said the fact of the matter is that the current situation is one big, long and drawn-out event that is going to continue for many months. On the heels of the historically wet fall, winter is settling in, and who knows what that will bring, the governor said. Then a spring will come that will have all of the frozen, saturated ground thawing out, and it’s likely that, once again, there’s going to be water all over the place, and even some fields still home to crops that in any normal year would have been harvested in the fall, but are still in the ground.

So while the need is urgent now, Walz essentially said, everyone needs to brace for an extended stretch of difficulty and an extended need for some help.

But how do you sell that to a nation that for the most part knows very little, if anything, about farming? A $3 billion federal disaster bill was drafted before the rains started to fall in late summer and basically never stopped throughout September around these parts, and before an early snowstorm in our region added insult to injury. Given the timing, the disaster bill was written to cover damages from hurricanes and wildfires, the kinds of disasters that lead off national TV newscasts evening after evening because they make for compelling, jaw-dropping video and the victims’ stories are gut-wrenching and tug at the heartstrings.

Farmers’ tractors and trucks sinking in muddy fields? How awful can that possibly be? Just wait for it to dry out. Potatoes are going to be more expensive at Thanksgiving because some farmers in the way up north couldn’t get them out of the soaked, then frozen ground? Sugar produced by American Crystal Sugar is going to cost more, too? Well, what exactly is beet sugar, anyway?

A lack of knowledge leads to a lack of empathy, which adds up to an uphill battle, to say the least, when it comes to telling the rest of the nation about the thing that drives our economy in this region and feeds the nation and world – agricultural production – and getting our fellow citizens to give a hoot when ag producers they don’t know and have never seen are faced with harvest conditions in the fall of 2019 that are being called unprecedented by those who have been involved in farming for decades.

They wonder...Tariffs? Trade war? What’s that all about? I have food on my table every day. Some of it may have cost a little more than usual, but I really don’t pay a lot of attention to that stuff, they say.

The damage is real, the pain is here. It may be right in our backyard, but the negative impact will be felt far and wide, and for a long time to come. That’s the story that needs to be told, and must be heard.