I get diabetic attacks from time to time. Diabetes runs in my family. My individual disability is my mental health along with my diabetes.

T.H.E. Bus made sure I acquired zero ride services from N.W.M.H.C. to Homeless shelter, Care & Share, on 10/21/19. I had a said diabetic attack. Weak & cold, I had to walk to Care & Share, in 18 degree weather.

Elroy Thomas

Crookston