Cast your votes Nov. 5

It’s time to vote on some very important topics Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Crookston Public Schools has a lot riding on the outcome of the decisions made. Voting is needed for the schools’ operating levy, which turns out to be an actual decrease in your taxes if you vote to pass the change, and a referendum for a new school bus garage. The current bus garage is in disarray, it leaks, and buses barely fit inside. Let’s all think of the future for both the community and for the future of the school district, and vote to pass the Questions 1 and 2. While you’re at it, vote for the person you think would best represent the community on the school board whether that be Jim McBride or Mike Theis.

Attend Veterans Day events

There’s more than one event happening in the handful of days honoring veterans and their families, and the community is invited to partake. Thursday, November 7, from 8-10 a.m., there will be a free Veteran’s Breakfast for local veterans and a guest at the Villa’s SUMMIT main dining room. RSVPs are not necessary, but are appreciated by calling 281-0761. Also on November 7, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon will host a Veteran’s Program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Crookston Library. The presentation will highlight opportunities to learn, help and support military families with a Missing Man Table activity which honors military children. On Veteran’s Day, November 11, Highland Elementary School will host their annual Veteran’s Day Program at 1:30 p.m. in the school gym. Later that evening, the American Legion Post 20 and Auxiliary, VFW Post 1902 and Auxiliary and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 14 and Auxiliary will host a Veteran’s Day Dinner for veterans and their spouses and veteran widows starting at 5 p.m. with a social, 6 p.m. supper and a program will follow. Attend these events and honor our local veterans, past and present.

Paying college student-athletes brings positive returns

The NCAA has just ruled that college athletes can now receive revenue that comes from their name, image, and likeness. Before this, college athletes were not allowed to receive any sort of money. This ruling will give players the money they have earned, instead of all of it going to their schools or the NCAA like it used to. This is great for college athletes, but it could also be great for fans. In 2014, NCAA Football was discontinued due to the legal dispute about how the game used player likenesses. It’s been five years now since the last NCAA Football game, and it has been greatly missed. Now that college athletes will receive profits based on their likeness, it looks like game could make a return.

– Cooper Brown, student writer

Have a safe, successful deer hunting opener

The 2019 deer hunting firearms opener launches a half-hour before sunrise this Saturday, Nov. 9 - that's the moment that it's legal to shoot. The whitetail herd around these parts has been built back up some, so hunters can buy multiple bonus tags if they wish. But even with the number of deer out there, this could be an especially interesting hunt given all the water out there and saturated ground. The deer might be able to hunker down in some spots and not be accessible by hunters because it's too wet to get to them. But that's OK; it's called hunting, after all; it shouldn't be like shooting fish in a barrel. Here's wishing everyone a good, safe hunt. Make sure you know what you're shooting at, and make sure you know what's behind what you're shooting at.

Viking defense play up to its reputation on paper

Vikings fans are hating on quarterback Kirk Cousins for his role in the Purple's 26-23 loss at Kansas City Sunday to a Chiefs team quarterbacked by journeyman Matt Moore instead of the scary-good Patrick Mahomes, who was still recovering from a dislocated kneecap. Some of the criticism is warranted, considering Cousins completed only 50% of his passes. But he didn't turn the ball over and he threw three touchdown passes. You can say, accurately, that Cousins was once again good when he needed to be great, and once again came up short in a game that was extremely winnable. But this loss is on the defense more than anything else. They're giving up big plays and big yards, and it bears repeating: They were beaten by Matt Moore, not Patrick Mahomes. The defense needs put the clamps down at crunch time, and Sunday they didn't do that.