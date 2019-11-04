We're nice around these parts. We're so nice that there's a label for us who call this state home, "Minnesota Nice," and most of our fellow United States citizens in other states who have experienced this phenomenon of kindness us Minnesotans love to embrace would agree that it's far more accurate than it is misguided.

But there's nice, and then there's, "Sure, go ahead and pump 500 million gallons of water every year from one of our aquifers and load it up on railcars and bring it to states in the Southwest for them to use for industry and agriculture" nice.

We're not that nice. And we can all live with that, can't we?

In case you missed it, a Minnesota railroad company filed an initial permit application with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources last month to drill two wells by two lakes around 30 miles south of the Twin Cities. Tapping into the Mount Simon-Hinckley aquifer – which is huge but also very slow to recharge when its levels are drawn down – the wells would pump the water, which would be loaded into rail tankers and shipped to the drought-ravaged Southwest.

Once word of the permit application became public, the response from legislators and those who know a thing or two about water in Minnesota and elsewhere was quick and unmistakable: No way can this be allowed to happen.

It sounds like it won't. Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says there's "virtually no way" the agency would allow this to happen, but you can bet that there are a lot of uneasy people who would prefer the word "virtually" be removed from Strommen's characterization of the situation.

This is a massive amount of water we're talking about, but at the same time, it isn't. 500 million gallons of water would be enough to supply a town with a population of 5,000 people for a year. While at first glance it would be almost enough for one to consider allowing this to happen, upon further review, it also gives tremendous pause when you consider the unfathomable amount of water used by the people occupying this planet every second and minute and hour of every day, day after day after day.

There was a time we thought the Earth provided an endless, global-scale well with no bottom. But that's not the case; the climate is changing, it's going to continue to change, and at some point in the future water will become basically currency in of itself. Water will be money. Water will be gold. And while you might not want to habitate locales near the salty variety, in the form of rising oceans, where people might want to be eventually live is a place like Minnesota, where we have four distinct seasons that bring four different types of weather.

The Southwest? That's mostly a desert. It's not a climate designed to support people, and yet countless gallons of water are pumped and delivered there every minute of every hour of every day, too, so people can vacation there, take refuge from the northern winters, and shop and golf at man-made desert paradises, thanks to someone else's water.

Us Minnesotans, we're more than happy to lend a helping hand when needed, and even offer up some assistance when maybe it isn't needed. That's just who we are, and how we are.

But you can't have our water. Sure, around these parts we may think we have too much right now, but that will change.