A big thank you to all of you that came out and played in the scramble this weekend (September 28!) We had a couple of hiccups this year with having to push it back a week and then moving to Fertile at the last minute, but it ended up being a great day out on the course!

Congrats to the winning team of Nate Magsam, Michael Parkin, Martin Anderson & Ysidro Longoria. Although I think the girls group might have won in the fun dept! Lindsay Lessard, Kelly DeMaster Flipse, Jennifer Kay Perreault, and Alissa Riopelle.

I also want to give a huge thanks to our sponsors! We had 17 hole sponsors this year, which is our best to date: Crookston Welding Napa, Drafts Sports Bar, Bremer Bank, Wonderful Life Foods, Phil Thompson & Associates, Northern Lumber, I.C. Muggs, Thrivent Financial, Dominos, Abrams Farm Services, Adams Heating and Cooling, Reynolds Harbott Knutson Larson, LLP, Crookston Concrete, Ye Ole Print Shoppe, Longtin Insurance, Crookston United Insurance, Crooks Club, and Lean Packaging.

We also had a few other sponsors that helped out with pin and team prizes as well Shirley Iverson Greenberg Realty, El Gordito, Schumacher Car Care, and Walmart. Please say thanks to all of them by patronizing their businesses!

All said and done we raised $2600 for the Hospice of the Red River Valley. Thanks again everyone and hope to see you all next year for the 15th Lillian Bridgeford Golf Scramble!