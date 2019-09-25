I have wished thousands of times that I would have sat and had the conversations to hear the stories of my parents, grandparents and many other folks in my life to learn of their history. We lose so much history and so many stories, memories and life lessons along the way.

As we are planning and working on the Marshall County Area Veterans Memorial Park, we do so with the hope and ideal that we can keep the history and memories of those men and women who served and those who are currently serving this country alive for generations to come. We realize that to do so we need the help of you, our family, friends, and veterans themselves to accomplish these goals.

A portion of the park will be located in the lower level of the Marshall County Courthouse. The design will include a mural on the wall, along with a digital display that will include a living history of photos, and stories. This living history will include interviews, letters, memories, stories, and photographs from those that are willing to share about our service men and women. This is your chance to ask the questions or share the stories of the people in your lives whose lives were changed by the sacrifice of serving our country. We also have individuals in place who will be interviewing willing veterans or family members, preserving their living history forever. Our hope is that in doing so we can better understand the price paid for all our freedoms and educate generations to come.

Outside will be granite monuments encompassing a bronze statue of a soldier kneeling at the battle ground cross. There will be benches for a place to sit and reflect. The flag poles and granite portion will be in the center of the courthouse lawn surrounded by trees that add to the humble and solemn tribute to our area service men and women, past, present and future.

While we are excited by the opportunity to honor and remember our veterans, we have much work to do. To accomplish this project, it will require a lot of work and monetary investment. We again need your help and support. Now is our time to step up to say thank you and we will always remember. We need to build the park together, all inclusive and all important. Any and everything you can do, through input to the history and through monetary donations will help bring this special place to fruition. Please help up build this humble place of respect and reflection.

For more information you can contact us by mail at Marshall County Area Veterans Memorial Park (MCAVMP) or phone 218-745-5232 in the Marshall County Extension Office or Russ Steer at 218-289-3330. Donations can be mailed to Marshall County Area Veterans Memorial Park with checks made payable to MCAVMP/MNF. We are a non-profit 501 C3 so all donations are eligible to be tax deductible. All donations are used solely for the veterans memorial.

Our time to reflect, remember and honor all who sacrifice for the ideals America embraces.

Steer is the Marshall County Veterans Memorial Park Committee chair.