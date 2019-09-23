Think maroon and gold

It’s Homecoming Week for the University of Minnesota Crookston and we’re thinking maroon and gold all week. Students will be treated to a Golden Eagle Showcase of UMC talent, Student Night at Draft’s Sports Bar & Grill, sidewalk chalk decorating, Homecoming cookie decorating, a Powderpuff football game, Art Bar, Paint the Town judging, spirit poster making, Homecoming bonfire, student Homecoming tailgate, and other events during the week. The entire town and UMC alum are invited to Paint the Town maroon and gold, attend the Alumni Awards Celebration Friday (by ticket only), Alumni Social Friday at Drafts, Teambacker Homecoming tailgate Saturday morning, Alumni and Friends Social Saturday afternoon at the Crookston Inn, Softball Alumni game Sunday morning, and, of course, the football game Saturday at 12 p.m. at Ed Widseth Field. Go, Golden Eagles!

Attend Cornstalk Jamboree Saturday

The annual Cornstalk Jamboree, hosted by the Crookston Farmers Market, will be held Saturday at the Downtown Square pavilion. They’ll have live music by the Flatt Mountain Bluegrass Boys from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the season’s final Power of Produce Club voucher turn-in, plus the Farmer’s Market will have fall produce, decor, lefse and more. The event runs until 3 p.m. so get your end-of-the-season produce from your favorite local growers. The event is sponsored by the University of Minnesota Extension, Crookston Farmers Market and Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP.)

Old-school Vikings stick with plan, until it no longer works

Today's National Football League is all about airing it out and throwing, throwing and throwing some more. The old adage about having to establish the run in order to set up the pass is not only scoffed at, it seems like the opposite has become true: Teams use the pass to set up the run. Which brings us to the 2019 version of the Vikings, with their blazing-fast running back Dalvin Cook, impressive rookie runner Alexander Mattison, and a new zone blocking scheme that, three weeks into the season, have combined to be a smashing success. Offensive lineman are told to basically lock up a defensive lineman and let Cook and Mattison pick their seams and holes. So far, so very good. It sustains drives, wins the time-of-possession battle, and wears down defenses. New-age NFL fans might want to see quarterback Kirk Cousins and receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs put on an aerial show, but if they can win with Cousins throwing 21 passes, as he did Sunday, these old-school Vikings might be onto something.

Time for U of M to invest in turf for the football field

The Golden Eagle football team played a solid game Saturday, losing 27-10 to Bemidji. Late in the first half, UMN Crookston threw an interception near the goal line when it looked like they were poised to score points and be ahead at halftime. Then, in the second half, they had a long touchdown run that would have brought them within three points called back on a holding penalty. But the lasting image of Saturday's game will be the poor playing conditions on the saturated, sloppy, muddy field. Sure, it was kind of old-school to see players all muddy and slipping and sliding around, but this is a U of M campus and a Division II athletics program. The field conditions were the subject of criticism after the game on social media, and rightly so. And during the game, there were a few chuckles as someone on the UMC staff siphoned water out of the drain-tiled field and squirted it a few feet away. The device he used looked like something a kid would use to siphon gas out of a vehicle back in the old days. The U of M system spends millions and millions of dollars on athletics; coudn't they send a little money to Crookston to finance a decent field with field turf? Yes, they could, and they should.

‘AB’ needs to realize he is not a victim

Antonio Brown has been all over the news lately, and not for good reasons. Brown is one of the best receivers in the NFL, but he has not been able to stay on a team. Brown’s biggest problem is that he always thinks he is the victim. Brown celebrated when the Patriots picked him up, but just eleven days later he was cut, because of the multiple domestic abuse allegations against him. Brown texted a threatening message to one of the accusers, which was the final straw for the Patriots. After his release, Brown complained on twitter that he was given unfair treatment by the NFL and the Patriots. He cited past cases of NFL players who committed abuse, and claimed that he had been given much more consequences then them. With all the trouble around Brown recently, he has never apologized, but instead placed blame on others. He needs to realize that if he wants to play in the NFL again, he needs to own up to his mistakes. - Cooper Brown