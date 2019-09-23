I consider myself an average American Joe, live and let live.

Recently, I read an article in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune about our national budget deficit. Our deficit is now over $1 trillion for this budget year, up over 18% in a year. Projections are for a trillion-dollar deficit for the next decade.

Could I run my household lke this? Of course not.

We spent $380,000,000,000 in interest payments this year.

I realize there are a lot of issues out there that need attention, but if we are broke we can’t fix any of them.

Sad to say, we have politicians who have never said no to spending.

Please, if you think this issue is important, get out of your comfort zone, find out the phone number or e-mail address of our elected officials and let them know how you feel about this.

Every time I see my children and grandchildren I want to apologize to them for the monetary mess we are leaving them.

Bruce J. Conkins

Crookston