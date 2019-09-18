Cheers to The Princess Bride actors for speaking up about a rumored remake

Sometimes it seems that Hollywood runs out of ideas and wants to remake what are considered “classic” films and television shows. If they succeed with producing the remake, most times (or some times), they’re a bust.

Recently, there was talk of a “The Princess Bride” remake. You know, the 1987 fairy tale adventure based on the William Goldman novel about a young woman and her one true love played by Robin Wright and Cary Elwes? The Oscar-nominated film that won multiple awards and were nominated for even more?

Well, when word got out, the rumored project was called “inconceivable.”

Actor Cary Elwes, who played Westley in the film, made it clear he was against the idea of a remake. Elwes tweeted, “There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one.”

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who is married to another star from the original film tweeted, “Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and Rob Reiner’s. ‘Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!’”

Actor Seth Rogen said he “would never dare” when someone suggested he was one of the people interested in the remake.

So there you have it. Find something else to remake, Hollywood. Leave this one alone.

– Jess Bengton, Assistant Editor



Jeers to vape companies obviously targeting youth

Jeers to vape companies for marketing their products to kids and teens. The FDA is cracking down on companies such as JUUL after seven people have died from e-cigarette induced illnesses.

The American Heart Association said themselfves that “JUUL has preyed on youth and adolescents with slick marketing that simultaneously suggests e-cigarettes are harmless or less harmful to users and promotes appealing flavors that attract kids.”

Many teens believe that vaping is harmless and safer than smocking, and vape companies have not done enough to try to stop this belief. Vaping has become a part of pop culture amongst teens, and at this point it will be hard to get rid of it. Vapes were originally created to help smokers quit cigarettes. They don’t have tobacco, and fewer toxic chemicals, so they are indeed healthier than cigarettes. While vapes may be healthier than tobacco products, they are not good for you. Vapes contain equal or more nicotine than traditional cigarettes, making them highly addictive.

Vape companies may say that they market the danger of their products, but they have clearly not done a good enough job. Most kids who vape have no idea how addictive they are, or how bad it is for them. it’s sad that many people are learning the true dangers of vaping just now, as people are actually dying.

Vape companies have got a new generation addicted to nicotine, and it may be to late to stop it.

– Cooper Brown, Student Writer