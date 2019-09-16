Celebrate the Young Child Sept. 19 in Wildwood Park

“The Sounds of Music” will fill Wildwood Park this Thursday, September 19 from 5:30—7 p.m. as the annual Celebrate the Young Child event will be held with a variety of stations for children ages 0-8 to explore. They’ll get to bring their own musical instrument home and enjoy a free meal, too. Thanks to the Celebrate the Young Child Collaborative, Crookston Early Childhood Summit, Otto Bremer Trust, and Thrivent Financial this event is free for all who want to attend. Ride your bike, take a walk or drive over to Wildwood for some musical fun.

Teach your daughters about ‘mean girls’

Until you have a young daughter in elementary school you might find it hard to believe that the “mean girl” syndrome happens at a very young age. Some kids have a hard time sharing friends or including those they don’t know at play time, and girls that are generally “happy go lucky” and those that were taught to be kind to all find it difficult when they are shut out. What do you tell your young daughter when the girls sitting at a sporting event say they don’t want to play with her and stay in their little group? Shake it off? Explain to her that some girls just aren’t as nice as others? Tell her to keep being kind and she’ll find someone else to play with? All of the above. It’s important to instill kindness even to those people who aren’t as deserving as others. In the end, kindness wins.

General Motors be fair to its employees

General Motors needs to give their workers the wages and benefits they deserve. There are about 50,000 United Auto Workers who went on strike. The Union is backing the strike, and that knew that it will be effective, because it has in the past. The last time the United Auto Workers had a strike was back in 2007, and it cost General Motors over $600 million. the union’s vice president Terry Dittes said that the strike was not just for the workers, but also for the families and communities they work in. The United Auto Workers are doing the right thing to strike, and General motors should give them what they are asking for. – Cooper Brown, student writer

Trump stop cozying up to the Saudi crown prince

It seems rather pointless, embarrassing and even depressing at this point to comment on President Donald Trump's behavior on Twitter, but his Sunday tweets detailing an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil supply, that the U.S. had an idea who the culprit was, but is waiting for verification from "the Kingdom" before determining next steps, should be of great concern to us all. We're "locked and loaded," Trump said, as if he can bypass Congress and simply huddle with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and decide which ill-advised war in the Middle East to start next. “MBS” and his cohorts lured a journalist who'd been critical of them into a building and cut him into pieces. And our president is buddies with them. It was a major attack, to be true, and Trump and the Saudis are accusing Iran of being behind it. We all need to keep a close eye on this, and be especially aware of what a president can, and cannot do.

Cousins no longer being the Vikings’ weakest link

Vikings fans are frustrated with $84 million quarterback Kirk Cousins, and they should be. Barely one quarter into Sunday's game against the Packers in Green Bay, the Vikings were down 21-0 and things were obviously looking bleak. But the defense made tremendous adjustments, the running game led by Dalvin Cook exploded, and the Vikings, even though the refs were out to get them, had multiple opportunities to win the game, and Cousins didn't step up. His interception in the end zone with five minutes left was obviously egregious, but Cousins was off the mark on many throws. Is the suspect offensive line giving Cousins enough time in the pocket? Yes and no. They're not great. But Cousins seems shaky, nervous and erratic. Those are three things you don't want your big-money quarterback to me. He must be better, or this will be a lost season.