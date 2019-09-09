Put those summer clothes away...winter is coming

Are you one of those parents that has an elementary student who has no problem putting on shorts, a tank top and sandals on a 50-degree day before they go to school just because that was what was readily available in their dresser drawer? If so, you might be a Northerner. You might not want to hear this, but it’s time to pack away those summer clothes. With nightly lows in the 40s and 50s and unpredictable highs (okay, Sunday might be nice), it’s better to be safe than sorry. Plus, it will make the mornings go a lot quicker if the temptation isn’t there. Moms: You keep rocking those flip flops though. Snow isn’t in the forecast just yet.

Attend local sporting events this week

Both the Crookston High School Pirates and University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles have home games this week in a variety of sports and it couldn’t be a better time to get out into the community and support our teams. Tuesday: Pirates Girls Tennis, Boys Soccer and Girls Soccer will play outdoors, Thursday: Pirates Boys Soccer, Swimming and Volleyball play inside and out, Friday: Golden Eagles Soccer and Pirates Football will face their opponents within feet of each other, and Sunday: Golden Eagles Soccer round out their weekend with another game. Show them some community spirit and dress accordingly. Go Pirates! Go Eagles!

NCAA approve student-athlete’s waiver appeal

Brock Hoffman is a football player who transferred from Coastal Carolina to Virginia Tech, in order to help care for his mom. Brock’s mom was suffering from facial paralysis, hearing loss, impaired eyesight, and just had surgery to remove a brain tumor. In order for Brock to be eligible to play at Virginia Tech this year, he must be granted a waiver by the NCAA. The NCAA denied Hoffman’s first waiver request, and their main claim was that Brock’s mom’s condition would be improving. Brock’s mom Stephanie then got letters from four different doctors, along with documentation of her condition. After the Hoffman’s did all this, it would seem clear that Brock should gain a waiver. But this was not enough for the NCAA, and they followed up by asking why Brock’s mom, who is a fifty year old teacher, had not retired after her diagnosis. The Hoffman’s answer to this question was simple, they couldn’t afford it. Brock’s dad continued to follow up with the NCAA, as he provided financial and insurance documents that showed the negative impact of Brock’s mom retiring on their family. After all their efforts, the NCAA continued to deny Brock’s appeal, and he will have to wait until next year until he can play. – Cooper Brown, student writer

That Brown and the Patriots don’t mix well

While it doesn't seem right to blatantly extend wishes for ill will upon others, the Antonio Brown release by the Oakland Raiders and signing by the New England Patriots appears to warrant such obvious vitriol. Here's hoping this is a disaster for "AB" and the Pats, the NFL franchise with perhaps the thickest file when it comes to cheating in order to gain a competitive advantage. This just doesn't seem right. When Brown's playing days appeared over in Pittsburgh, the Steelers wanted to trade him, and the Patriots were interested. But the Steelers brass did not want to trade the best receiver in the game to a big rival who happens to be the best team in the league, so they brushed off New England's overtures. So Brown signs with the Raiders as a free agent, and proceeds to play coach John Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock for fools, as he freaks out about his helmet, skips practices, freezes his feet in France, and, thanks to the "social media management consultants" he employs, proceeds to mock and ridicule the Raiders and the team's brass online. He forces his way into a release, and signs with the Pats within hours. During Sunday night's NBC telecast of the Pats' stomping of the Steelers, announcers Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth noted how unusually jovial Pats coach Bill Belichick, a noted crank, was in their interviews in the days leading up to the game. Maybe he knew something about Brown coming to the team, Michaels noted. Oh, really? And when did those jovial interviews take place. Is this a conspiracy? If it is, or even if it isn't, hopefully the football gods will not look kindly upon this transaction.

Enough with the celebrity shots in the crowd

Watching sporting events on television these days, and sometimes you have to ask yourself what has top billing? The sporting event itself? Or the celebrities watching it in the crowd? The U.S. Open in tennis wrapped up Sunday evening with an epic, five-set men's championship in which Rafael Nadal prevailed to win his 19th grand slam event, and the celebrities in the crowd got almost as much camera time as Nadal himself. Seriously, the entire U.S. Open was like that. It made you wonder how many camera operators were employed simply to keep their lenses trained on the famous people in the crowd. And the networks that air NFL games are back at it, too, training the camera on actors attending the game who coincidentally also star in shows on the same network. The networks are no doubt buying the actors' tickets, and when the camera is on them, the game announcer must mention the actor, the show, and when the next episode is on. Enough!