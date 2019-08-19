The event was billed as a “listening session” on housing issues in this region, and it was to be hosted by U.S. Sen. Tina Smith at Valley Technology Park in Crookston.

No offense meant to the first-term senator or anyone on her staff, but on the surface it seemed like kind of a ho-hum, by the numbers-type of event right out of the politician playbook: Elected person during Congress’ annual August recess spends a few days shaking hands and visited good, hard-working folks back home while the cameras click away.

And while the elected person is here, why not host a discussion on housing, right?

But, no question about it, last week’s housing-related chat hosted by Smith in a VTP lobby full of community leaders from across the region, housing experts, stakeholders and industry professionals exceeded what were, perhaps unfairly, low expectations going into the event.

The best evidence of the quality of the session was the relatively lengthy list of housing-related issues and topics that Smith said she will take back to the Senate, where she serves on the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.

She heard about overburdensome housing regulations in Minnesota compared to other states, especially our neighbor to the west, North Dakota. She heard about a federal government that used to be heavily involved in supporting various types of public housing, but as the years have passed has taken a much less active role. She heard about “bubble people” who either make a little too much money to qualify for certain housing programs and incentives, or not quite enough money to be eligible. She heard about the costs of infrastructure, materials, labor and land that have doubled or tripled or increased even more over a period of time as short as a decade.

But more than anything, when Smith gets back to Washington, D.C. she will have “gaps” on her mind. When it comes to people trying to find safe, quality housing that suits their needs and is also affordable, they are hindered by a value and/or affordability gap.

All of those costs increasing at a seemingly preposterous level, and, in many cases, for seemingly unknown reasons? They’ve outpaced increases in incomes by such a wide margin it’s not even worth trying to come up with a metaphor to illustrate the point. How are you supposed to be able to afford a decent place to live if the costs associated with building it have tripled over the past 10 years, while your income has increased by 50 cents or a dollar per hour over that same time, if it’s increased at all?

As a result, working people end up living in substandard housing. Or they make the mistake of buying or renting more housing than they can afford. It’s an unfortunate cycle that shows no sign of easing up. In fact, it’ll likely get worse.

Yes, it was a great housing discussion. Smith has her work cut out for her.