Cheers, and thanks, to Mike Geffre

On Monday, July 22, the Crookston School Board approved the retirement of Mike Geffre, a district employee of 34 years. Geffre served as the high school drafting, metals and welding teacher, but most know him from the massive successes with Pirates tennis teams.

With 31 years as the boys’ coach and 29 years as the girls’ coach, Geffre led the Pirates to the state tournament nine times with the girls and 13 times with the boys and also coached two State Doubles Champions for the boys and one State Doubles Champion for the girls.

Coaching honors include Crookston E Award for Coaching Excellence, Minnesota State Boys’ Tennis Coach of the Year, Minnesota State Girls’ Tennis Coach of the Year and, more recently, an induction to the Minnesota State High School Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.

The community thanks Geffre for his years of dedication to Crookston.

– Nolan Beilstein, sports editor



Jeers to the people that just don’t understand the Times’ changes

Just when we think everyone has it figured out, along comes another person in the community that doesn’t feel the need to submit what some could believe to be important information that should be broadcast to the public because they figured we “weren’t a daily newspaper anymore” so we might not have been able to get the information out in a timely manner. Ugh…

Yes, the Times went from publishing its paper five days a week to two days a week and have added additional content to Saturday’s Valley Shopper. Yes, we know the print industry has been staring down the inevitable for quite some time as people shift their focus toward more digital content. The good news? The Times has a website (gasp!) and the Times has social media (shocker!) as instant ways to spread the news. And now, the Times has an E-edition of the paper that is emailed directly to subscribers.

Not only can people still read (at their leisure) the printed newspaper and save items that might include pictures of their kids or grandkids, they can also get the immediate news via the Times’ website and social media.

Plus, Monday’s and Wednesday’s versions of the Times’ print publications have seriously blown up reaching up to 18 pages versus what was once 8-10 pages. The new versions also include all the stories, meeting coverage, photos from events, and everything else we’ve covered before, plus new stuff.

Dear Crookston area: We’re not dead yet. Keep sending us stuff and we’ll publish it online right away or we’ll get it in our next print edition. The Times’ educated professionals work to serve you, so don’t forget about us.

– Jess Bengtson, assistant editor