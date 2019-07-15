Get your Ox Cart Days buttons, raffle tickets now

Next up on your summer’s to-do list is to get your Ox Cart Day’s buttons and raffle tickets for a chance at winning a “Maid for a Day” and “Handyman for a Day.” Crookston’s Ox Cart Days is coming soon with a full week worth of events August 12-18. The full schedule, which includes over 90 events for the 30th Anniversary of the festival, is available online at www.crookstonoxcartdays.com, can be seen on local media’s websites, is on the pocket schedules available at Adam’s True Value Hardware, Erickson Embroidery/2nd St. Boutique, and Hugo’s. You can pick up buttons at those three businesses and raffle tickets, specifically, at True Value. Or, if you know a festival committee member they can hook you up. Cheers to 30 years!

More states join fight for vehicle fuel standards

Minnesota the other day became the 22nd state to join a federal legal fight against the Trump administration, which wants to scale back vehicle mileage standards, to only a required 30 miles per hour by 2020, only. Current standards say vehicles need to achieve a "real-world" 36 mph by 2025, but Trump and his people want none of that. They say they have data that prove the higher standard isn't worth the trouble, but, in just the latest example of Trump's administration thinking the rules simply do no apply to them, they're not turning over the data. Climate change is real. This is not the time to roll back legislation already in place, and then stonewall legal efforts aimed at accessing information that, also by law, is public information. Here's hoping more states join the fight.

Have a designated smoking area at the Polk County Fair

This last week at the Polk County Fair in Fertile was a wonderful time with friends and families who were able to enjoy the Midway’s many carnival rides, pick from a variety of delicious fair food, watch the contests and competitions, listen to live music, see many different animals and exhibits, and take in the summer weather. One thing that could have made for an even more enjoyable experience is if there was a designated smoking section away from the rides, entertainment and exhibits. The county’s fairgrounds are like city parks and buildings, and this writer feels as though they should be smoke free. There are many people on medications or those that have health conditions that don’t allow them to be around cigarette smoke, and having a designated smoking session away from the main areas would allow for them to be able to enjoy (or even attend) the fair. And then there are small children who should not have to be exposed to secondhand smoke, too. Consider it, Polk County, and enforce it if you do.

Realize our own government is a ‘catastrophe’

Sunday, July 14, Trump tweeted a rather racist and idiotic remark asking four freshman Democrat congresswomen of color to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” He then added “these places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough.” He says that the women “originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world.” All four of the women are citizens of the United States of America, and three of the four were born and raised in the United States. Only one, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, was born outside of the country in Somalia, but moved to the United states when she was ten seeking asylum and became a U.S. citizen at age 17. A U.S. citizen is a U.S. citizen, regardless of the color of their skin. Trump’s remarks make it clear that his vision of the U.S. is that those who are white belong in America, and those of a different skin color don’t belong here. Let’s take a moment to examine the idiocy of these comments, which told three women to go back to where they “originally” came from, a country whose government is a “complete and total catastrophe,” also known as the United States of America.

– Maddie Everett, intern

Fans get on board with the Twins’ brass reported strategy of avoiding ‘rental’ players at trade deadline

It's obvious the brains in the Minnesota Twins organization, Derek Falvey and Thad Levine, are going to be active as Major League Baseball's trade deadline nears. You can expect they'll be heavy in the market for a proven reliever and a proven starter, and word is they will be willing to part with a highly touted prospect or two from the organization's loaded minor league system. But what's interesting is the word that surfaced over the weekend regarding "Falvine" being more interested in players with contracts that go beyond the current season. That would seem to lessen the likelihood that the Twins would trade for "rent-a-players" like Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, who will be a free agent after this season. It's an intriguing strategy, but wise, considering how rare it is that "rental" players lead their new teams to championship glory.