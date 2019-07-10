Cheers to court’s ruling on Trump’s Twitter discrimination

Cheers to the court for standing up to Trump’s antics and attempting to reduce Trump’s Twitter discrimination. In a recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York, it was ruled that President Trump cannot block Twitter users from following his account.

The decision is one that deals with the meaning of the First Amendment, rulings about which are becoming increasingly important in this age of social media. Trump is notorious for blocking followers who do not agree with his actions and beliefs.

However, the court ruled that because he uses his Twitter account to inform the public about policy decisions and plans, and the president cannot exclude some Americans from being informed about the actions of the government because he does not agree with them.

A recent example of Trump’s Twitter being the first notice of a significant change was when, after the Supreme Court dismissed the Trump administration’s reasoning for adding a citizenship question to the census, signaling an end to the debate about the question, Trump erratically announced on Twitter that they were going to continue to pursue adding the question, defying and surprising even his own administration.

As Trump’s Twitter is being used to convey information about policy that affects the entire United States of America, no one should be excluded from receiving information from the government on the basis of their beliefs.

- Maddie Everett, intern



Jeers to student-athletes who don’t fully immerse themselves

As the fall sports season nears, kids deciding which sport to participate in should stop and analyze their reason for joining. Does it stem from a desire to compete and better oneself physically and mentally, or is it just an excuse to pass the time and socialize with friends? If it is the latter, consider how this impacts others.

In each sport are a select number of players and coaches who are there to work together and place the best product as possible on the field or court. Anyone on the team or staff without this school of though needs to step aside.

A benefit of sports is the chance to socialize with people of a similar age. But when this becomes the priority, that is when trouble emerges. On one hand, yes, high school sports are designed to be for fun above all else. This does not exempt an athlete from applying 100% of their energy to the sport they play. It is just as easy to converse with friends at home where others’ time is not wasted.

Immerse oneself completely or get out. It is that simple. Leave selfishness at the doorstep.

– Nolan Beilstein, sports editor