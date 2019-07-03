The acceptance of Donald Trump as President is an outrage. I know many who share this view. He is overseeing the last great campaigns of corporate pillaging of America.

The acceptance of Donald Trump as President is an outrage. I know many who share this view. He is overseeing the last great campaigns of corporate pillaging of America. The corporate, capitalistic systems makes no pretenses of addressing social inequality or white supremacy. It practices only the politics of vengeance. It uses coercion, fear, violence, police terror, and mass incarceration as forms of social control while it cannibalizes the nation and the globe for profits.

The U.S. government with Trump as president has public education, welfare and environmental regulations being dismantled. The bloated military sucks the marrow out of the nation. Poverty is a nightmare for half the population. Many live in quiet desperation.

It’s been estimated that throughout history, 85% or so of the people go along with the system, don’t question authority, and practice acceptance. Present day conformity is severe with the vast majority preyed upon by inducements like money, easy credit, celebrity, prizes and important academic and political positions.

In everyday life, we the people are bought off and silenced by technological toys such as almighty phone, which makes so many dependent and desperate for attention.

This deadly combination of corporate control, destruction, and cruelty with a population lost in denial, myth, and B.S. has taken the heart and soul out of America. In the technocratic society in which we live, the soul has no role. The communal has been shattered. The concept of the common good has been obliterated. Greed is celebrated. The individual is god. Progress is defined exclusively by technological or material advancement. All that is human is obliterated. This creates a collective despair and anxiety so common today.

The American Empire/system is dying and throughout history, empires lacked competent leadership in their last stages. It’s therefore no surprise that the imbecile Narcissist is President. He is a morbid, sick person.

What can we do to resist this dark period? We can embrace freedom from pride, fear, hate, and self-pity. Replace it by peace, inclusion, and compassion. We can regain our human qualities and wish for all life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.