Be respectful on the water

Owning a boat, kayak or canoe and being able to get out onto the water during Minnesota summers is quite the privilege for people who enjoy it. Bringing the kids and their fishing poles makes for even better memories. During the weekend or busy times before a holiday, area lakes can get pretty packed with various watercraft making it difficult to get from one end to the other or fish in one spot in a peaceful manner. It should be obvious that some boaters/kayakers/canoers don’t want to rip all over the lake/river, so when you’re out there on your speed boat or jet ski please be mindful of those that want to take a relaxing cruise or fish by the bay with their kids.

Explore Minnesota this holiday week

The Minnesota Historical Society recently released a list historic sites and museums to visit the week of July 4, but didn’t include anywhere in northwestern Minnesota. Hey now. We’re part of this great state, too, and we have plenty of places to visit both on the history side and on the entertainment side. We have the headwaters of the Mississippi River and lakes big and small, lots of outdoor trails and bird-watching opportunities, large and small towns with historic downtown buildings (like Crookston) and shopping, museums (like the Polk County Museum with the world’s biggest ox cart), art galleries, Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox in Bemidji, festivals/events this week like in Plummer and Maple Lakes’ golf cart parade, and a ton of family-friendly resorts and campgrounds. Go out and explore northwestern Minnesota this 4th of July.

Be sensitive and smart on the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is approaching, and people typically like to celebrate this holiday by shooting off fireworks, firecrackers, and other colorful pyrotechnics. Fireworks are great, but let’s not shoot them off in town, where they can be dangerous and annoying to nearby residents. Even if the loud noise at night or during the day might not bother you, it is sure to bother someone else trying to sleep, or scare a pet that doesn’t like loud noises. The sound of pyrotechnics can also be a source of stress to some veterans, as unexpected explosive noises may induce flashbacks in veterans with PTSD. Fireworks can also be very dangerous if used incorrectly, and in a residential neighborhood where kids and adults are enjoying the warm weather outside, the likelihood of accidentally hurting another person is higher. Finally, shooting off most fireworks is illegal in Minnesota. If you plan to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, try to do it with consideration of the people and animals around you. – Maddie Everett, summer intern

More Twins’ all-star game representatives

Even the most die-hard sports fan has to admit that professional sports leagues' all-star games are largely pointless, silly affairs. There's a lot of showboating and no one plays defense. The fact that major format and rules changes have been implemented in recent years in the NFL, NBA and NHL all-star games in an attempt to spur more interest in the games is proof of that. But Major League Baseball's all-star game has always been different, mostly because baseball is a tough game to play at half-speed, or to coast through. If you have a chance to make a play, you need to make it. But perhaps the way MLB votes for its all-star game rosters is most silly of all. There are two rounds of fan voting and teams openly beg their fans to essentially stuff the ballot box. Then, finally, the all-star game managers fill in the rosters with reserves. This season, your surprising, excellent Minnesota Twins have two players in the game, so far, barring injury replacements named this week. They are shortstop Jorge Polanco and pitcher Jake Odorizzi. You don't have to be a Twins "homer" to say that's nuts. Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario and Jose Berrios should be there, and maybe Byron Buxton and Nelson Cruz, too. For as lame as these all-star games are, it's no less frustrating when your team, playing amazing baseball, gets snubbed, big time.

Patience and hope for perplexed Wild fans?

What are Minnesota Wild fans to make of what is transpiring with the team's roster? New General Manager Paul Fenton made big trades last season with mixed results at best, and the younger Wild missed the playoffs for the first time in years. The team seems to be on the verge of a major rebuild, but owner Craig Leipold doesn't want the fans to face that reality and maybe not buy as many tickets to games and team merchandise as a result, so he's instructed Fenton to mend the roster and get the team back into the playoffs. So it looks like winger Mats Zuccarello, who played for years for the Rangers before being traded last year to the Stars, is going to sign a five-year deal with the Wild. He's 31, but he's a playmaker. But, really? The Wild are also reportedly close to signing rugged winger Ryan Hartman. That's fine, one could suppose, but what is the reality check with this team? Will stud free-agent-to-be defenseman Jared Spurgeon sign a long-term deal to stay here? How much better will they be when fellow stud defenseman Matt Dumba returns next season from his torn muscle that ruined his 2018-19 season? This roster is cap-strapped. Remember, they will be paying Zach Parise and Ryan Suter even after they retire. Oh, it's frustrating. Wild fans, you're just going to have to wait and see...and hope.