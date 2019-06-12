Cheers to the new water station in downtown Crookston, jeers to the MSHSL voting against a shot clock in high school basketball.

Cheers to the new water station downtown

A new water station was installed at the downtown space next to Montague’s Flower Shop and across from True Value Hardware and Wonderful Life Foods. The water station, funded by the Crookston Rotary Club and installed by the City of Crookston, features two water fountains and a water bottle filler.



Cheers to this environmentally friendly addition to downtown Crookston. The water bottle filler provides an easy way to refill reusable water bottles during busy downtown events during the summer, rather than using a plethora of plastic water bottles, which are detrimental to the environment.



Before this water station was installed, there was no public drinking water available downtown, despite the town square being home to numerous events, including many Ox Cart Days Events.



Having free, clean drinking water available to the public may reduce plastic use and prevent dehydration during the hot summer months.



The station is a positive addition to downtown Crookston. There are more environmentally friendly additions on the way downtown as well- Bike Crookston plans to install a bike rack and a bike repair station for the public to use.



Cheers to downtown Crookston- now promoting a cleaner Earth and healthier lifestyles for the community.



Maddie Everett

Times Intern



Jeers to the Minnesota State High School League voting down the addition of a shot clock in high school basketball

The lack of a shot clock in Minnesota high school basketball is apparent, and on Monday, June 3, a proposal to implement a shot clock was defeated in a 13-5 roll call vote with one abstention at a Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors Meeting.



Anyone who has ever attended a high school basketball game sans shot clock knows how unbearable the final minutes of a game can be where about 10 points separate the two teams. Pass, stand, pass, stand, dribble, pass, stand, repeat. The defense is forced to foul, the clock stops and collective groans take over the gym.



One would think the country could adapt faster than it is when it comes to this topic, but alas. such is not the case. Only eight states utilize a shot clock in their high school basketball games. That means 42 states are content with watching a standing session in the final minutes rather than an all-out battle down to the final buzzer.



To be fair, it is hard to place blame on coaches and players for adopting such a strategy. Why shoot with a lead when they do not have to? If only a solution existed.

Nolan Beilstein

Sports Editor



