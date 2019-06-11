Perhaps no other tragedy produces more self-questioning in the form of “What if I’d...?” Or second-guessing in the form of “If only I’d...” than suicide.

Someone takes their own life and everyone who knew the person at all – from their closest family members, loved ones and friends to people who were maybe only acquaintances or crossed the person’s path a mere time or two – wonders if there was anything they could have done differently to prevent it.

More than likely, although it’s a well-intentioned effort, it won’t produce the desired results. Although there are some amazing professionals in this community who deal with troubled souls every single day and work to help them navigate their way through their own particular darkness, the vast majority of us are incapable of getting inside the mind of someone else in the hopes of learning what they’re really going through.

We all love to rip social media, for good reason. However well-intentioned the innovators were when they first launched things like Facebook and Twitter, we’re all well aware of what they’ve become, and that it seems that, today, they do more harm than good.

But they did lead to the birth of “memes,” which are images that contain pictures, graphics and witty and/or insightful and inspirational sayings that run the gamut of pop culture, society and, really, life in general. Memes have become a subculture, an industry of their own, and there are people who probably can’t successfully navigate their way through a single day without posting one or two.

But memes aren’t all bad. There are several that – although they use different words to convey the message – tell us that as we go through each day of our lives, if we realize nothing else about the people we come across, we need to realize that each one of them is going through something. While some of those issues might be considered minuscule and involve a lot of molehills being made into mountains, there isn’t a person on the planet who at this very moment isn’t enduring some level of personal trauma. And some of those traumas are simply awful.

No matter how successful we are at masking our issues and acting like everything is perfect, everything is never perfect.

So let’s all be respectful and supportive.