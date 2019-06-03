NDSU stand its ground

Almost 90 North Dakota lawmakers along with a couple Christian groups, are calling on NDSU to end its partnership with Planned Parenthood that involves "Safe Spaces" workshops for K-12 teachers on how to work with the youth they serve on "promoting healthy sexuality and relationships." Amy Jacobson, Planned Parenthood director in North Dakota, says the workshops focus on "positive youth development" and "adolescent sexual risk behaviors." Participating teachers receive continuing education credits. The Christian groups and lawmakers see Planned Parenthood as nothing but an abortion mill, and they're concerned students will end up being exposed to pro-choice messages via the teachers who participate in the workshops. So far, NDSU leaders have said they will not end the partnership with Planned Parenthood and they will continue to participate in the workshops. This sounds like a solution in search of a problem. Here's hoping NDSU holds steady in its stance.

Remember Jordan’s greatness

When you ask an 80s or 90s kid who their favorite sports player was when they were a kid, they might just say the great Michael Jordan. Jordan went to college at the University of North Carolina and played basketball for the Tar Heels before signing on with the Chicago Bulls for 12 years, and later playing for the Washington Wizards. MJ was Rookie of the Year in 1985, played in six NBA championships and 14 All-Star games, is a five-time MVP, 10-time NBA scoring champion, and won numerous other awards during his career. On June 3, 1992, MJ’s “shrug” after hitting six three-pointers in the first half of the NBA finals became one of his signature moves. Let’s all take a trip back in time and remember how much fun it was to cheer for Michael Jordan and collect his basketball cards, if you were into that too.

Celebrate Pride Month

June is LGBT Pride Month, a monthlong celebration of the LGBT+ community and a time to peacefully raise political awareness of current issues the community faces. June will be filled with parades, street parties, poetry readings, public speaking, education sessions, street festivals, and more. In the midst of this joyous celebration of love, however, hatred continues to creep in based on the teachings of a religion founded in love. “A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ "Pride Month" events held in June," Bishop Thomas Tobin tweeted on Saturday. "They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful to children." The LGBT+ community preaches that “love is love,” meaning that as long as you are happy, it doesn’t matter who you are or who you love. Marking people’s mutual love for each other as “harmful to children” promotes a culture of exclusion and hatred, rather than the culture of inclusion and love that is meant to flourish during Pride Month. Although Bishop Tobin’s repugnant stance is based on the Catholic faith, Christianity preaches a lifestyle of love that stands contrary to his hostile tweet. Bishop Tobin’s Catholic “faith and morals” stand in direct opposition to Jesus’s new commandment: to love one another. This Pride Month, let’s focus on the importance of love, rather than hatred. – Maddie Everett, summer intern

Twins go for Kimbrel more than Keuchel

Now that the deadline has passed and Major League Baseball teams don't have to give up any compensatory draft picks in order to sign free agent pitchers Dallas Keuchel, a starter, and Craig Kimbrel, a reliever, both are highly likely to be signed this week. In fact, one or both might be signed by the time you're reading this. Did either one sign with the Twins? Good question. The team's brass didn't deny they were interested in signing not just one of the hurlers, but both. The thinking here is that Kimbrel should be their top target. As Sunday's narrow 9-7 win over the Rays, a game in which the Twins led 7-0 in the sixth inning, showed, the bullpen remains the Twins' weakest link. Plus, Keuchel has been injury-prone in recent years and his best days are behind him. Kimbrel is no savior, either, as he's shown a propensity in recent seasons to fade down the stretch. But his stuff is nasty, he has a solid track record, and the signing would show the Twins are all in this season.

Props to the Blues for standing behind a big fan

June 3 marks Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals and, while the Boston Bruins lead 2-1, the Blues can hold their heads high as no expected them to be playing for the Cup after having the fewest points of any team in the league. That and they’re playing for a very special 11-year-old named Laila Anderson. Anderson is battling hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a life-threatening immune disease most commonly called HLH, that only 15 other children in the world have been diagnosed with. During Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, Laila’s doctors cleared her to attend the playoff game. A video surprise of the news by Laila’s mother went viral and Laila was also able to attend Games 4 and 6 celebrating with the team after the Blues advanced to the final. Blues defenseman Colton Parayko has developed a friendship with Laila over the past several months after meeting her at a St. Louis Children’s Hospital event and now the whole team is rallying behind her. Major props to the Blues for not only vying for a win on the ice, but for standing behind one of their biggest fans.