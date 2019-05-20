On child care discussion, don’t drown in the ‘soup’

They're going to be talking a lot about child care on Tuesday in Crookston, starting with Craig Hoiseth's presentation to his CHEDA Board of Directors in the morning that will include detailed cost estimates to open a child care center just east of town. It'll end that evening when a child care meeting is held at city hall, and there are lot of presentations on the agenda, featuring essentially a who’s-who of the Crookston child care scene. This is all great. As facilitator Dan Svedarsky put it a couple weeks ago, it’s an “idea soup” of potential child care strategies to ease the shortage of licensed slots in Crookston. But let’s be careful not to drown in the “soup” and miss an opportunity to open a feasible child care center one mile east of town.

Attend Memorial Day programs

Crookston always puts on a nice program for Memorial Day and this year is no exception. Crookston’s Veteran Council programs will begin the bus leaving Monday, May 27 from the VFW Post 1902 and traveling to Hafslo Lutheran Church Cemetery at 8:20 a.m., travel to St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Gentilly at 9 a.m., arrive in Crookston at Oakdale Cemetery at 10 a.m. with a flag raising at the entrance to follow the ceremony. They’ll go to the Sampson Addition Bridge for the Naval Ceremony at 11 a.m., Sand Hill Lutheran Church Cemetery in Climax at 11:50 a.m., arrive at the Crookston Military Walkway at 12:30 p.m. and then participants are invited to lunch at the VFW at 1:15 p.m. Wow! Make sure to thank a veteran, show your support and pay tribute to all the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Check out the University of Minnesota Crookston’s upcoming horse-riding camps and clinics

The University of Minnesota Crookston has a couple nice horseback clinics and camps for youth in May and June, and there are still spots available. A Youth Horseback Rider Clinic will be held from 6-9 p.m. on May 30, June 6, and June 13 at UMN Crookston in UTOC Arena. Riders should have horseback riding experience and be able to steer and control a horse without any assistance. Riders may haul in their own horse each lesson or ride an experienced UMC lesson horse. The cost is $200 and instructor is UMC Equestrian Team Coach Kayla Krueger. Register online at www.tickets.umn.edu/crk/online. Plus, Youth Horseback Day Camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 12, July 15 and August 5. Kids ages 7-17 can come enjoy a day of horseback related activities. They will have the chance to learn all about the care of a horse, how to ride and saddle up, participate in crafts and horse related games. Lunch will be provided. The cost will be $75 and register online at www.tickets.umn.edu/crk/online. Encourage your youth to consider signing up and have fun with horses this summer.

Tiger, hit it straight off the tee, OK?

What did we learn about Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship? Well, while it's possible his back was bothering him or he was distracted by being named in a wrongful death lawsuit involving a restaurant he owns, what we learned specifically about his golf game is that when the rough is set up in diabolical fashion like at the Bethpage Black course in New York, Woods has no chance if he can't hit his driver straight. Even after they made Augusta National supposedly longer and more difficult after Woods destroyed the field in winning his first Masters in 1997, you can still miss the fairway off the tee at Augusta and score well. At another PGA major with horrendous rough? You're toast. Woods can't hit his driver consistently straight off the tee, and at a place like Bethpage Black, it meant he couldn't even make the cut.

Congratulations to the Crookston High School Class of 2019, which graduates on Friday, May 24

Let's hear it for the Crookston High School Class of 2019, which will cross the stage in the school gymnasium this Friday evening to receive their diplomas. Their last official day as high schoolers is Tuesday, which will be followed by their "Senior Day" event at Maple Lake's Trinity Point. It's the end of one chapter in their young lives and the beginning of perhaps the most important, exciting and memorable chapter. Where will the students in the CHS Class of 2019 be when they close the next chapter and embark on their next story? We're excited to find out. Work hard, be respectful, appreciate the small things, and make us proud. We're handing over a perilous world to you and we apologize for that. But you can do great things, and you will.