Those smarter than the author of this editorial would simply say it’s the latest example of the “military industrial complex” rearing its ugly head.

In simpler terms, it’s just the latest attempt by those in power to distract the masses with the threat of war, or at least another military conflict.

Memo to President Donald Trump and his devoted underlings: If you think the American people are going to rally around the push to exaggerate the supposed threat to the United States posed by the Middle Eastern nation of Iran and, in turn, take a tough-as-nails stance against said threat...because Iran isn’t playing nice with Saudi Arabia, then you are hopelessly misguided.

You want to talk about a threat? You want to talk about a barbaric country that treats its own citizens and its women in awful fashion? You want to talk about a country often has the United States of America right where it wants it? It’s not Iran, it’s Saudi Arabia. Despite the war in Iraq that followed the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, most of the terrorists who hijacked those plains were from Saudi Arabia.

Sure, Trump and his allies are saying Iran might be preparing to attack or at least support attacks on American forces deployed in places like Iraq and Syria. Obviously, no one wants that. But why in the world should we believe what the Trump administration is saying about this “imminent” threat Iran poses?

Our traditional allies and even Russia are especially cool to the prospects of a ramped-up conflict with Iran. When your only apparent friend on dealing aggressively with this Iranian threat is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, maybe it’s time you revisited your position.

It’s the oldest trick in the book: Use war to distract your constituency from problems that are negatively impacting their everyday lives. Trump’s trade war is negatively impacting farmers and American consumers every day, and while he promises another multi-billion bailout to ag producers, the fact remains that he is isolating the United States from the rest of the world like no president in memory. Just because that likely has his devoted base dancing in the streets doesn’t make it a sound, wise policy approach.

The mainstream media is playing right along, as if we’d expect anything less. It’s Iran, Iran and Iran some more every day, and the “growing threat” the country poses.

It’s no coincidence that massive media/news conglomerates traditionally enjoy greater ratings and financial successes during wartime, too, just as presidents typically see a boost in polling numbers during times of war, courtesy of citizens who feel compelled by some patriotic duty to rally behind their commander-in-chief.

Production numbers indicate the American economy is strong, and unemployment is historically low. While certainly not everyone is enjoying in all of the successes, why doesn’t someone get in Trump’s ear and tell him to just concentrate on that?

Don’t be distracted by this. Don’t lose your focus.