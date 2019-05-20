Benedictines make a promise of stability, a commitment to continue in the monastic way of life in a particular place.

For 100 years Benedictine sisters from Mount Saint Benedict in Crookston have made that commitment. With our lives we have aspired to make a difference in areas such as health care, education, child care, and efforts to touch the lives of the less advantaged in this place.

It has been our aim to be good, contributing citizens of Crookston and the surrounding area. Our lives, likewise, have been touched by all those whom we've encountered.

We wish to express our gratitude to Mayor Guy Martin and the City Council for the Mayoral Proclamation, this past May 13th, that declared 2019 'The Sister of Saint Benedict's 100 Year Centennial.'

Thank you so much!

Sister Kathy Kuchar

Centennial Committee Chairperson

On behalf of the Sisters of Mount Saint Benedict Monastery of Crookston