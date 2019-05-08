Cheers to big numbers for Tuesday’s Crookston Youth Soccer Association opener

The weather turned beautiful around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday just in time for kids and their parents to line up to register for youth soccer at Carman Park. People started pouring into the park and, before you knew it, the place was packed.

Kids were split up into age groups, given their very own soccer ball (yeah!), and sent to their spots on the field with coaches and parent volunteers. Lucky for them, there seemed to be plenty of volunteers to assist with the large number of kids that showed up to play.

As they worked on their soccer ball-handling skills, shooting skills and passing skills, all players had smiles on their faces and proud parents watching from the sidelines. Most parents were either taking photos of their littles to share or helping to sideline coach. Some even attempted to help keep their kid(s) focused on the practice with words of encouragement and direction. (Guilty)

Cheers to Crookston Youth Soccer Association, coaches, and volunteers for their successful Tuesday opener. Tuesdays and Thursdays will definitely be a fun time for kids and parents through the end of May because of you.

Jess Bengtson

Assistant Editor



Jeers to those who think Minnesota lawmakers should still be given ‘get out of jail free’ cards

You can talk all you want about the supposed history of and story behind so-called “get out of jail free” cards given to Minnesota legislators for decades – proponents say the wallet-sized cards were given out in case political adversaries tried to stop lawmakers from voting on various bills by, the theory goes, having them pulled over the police – but any arguments to continue their existence are flimsy at best. So jeers to anyone arguing that the cards remain.

Minnesota Secretary of State Mark Ritchie has made a move to get rid of the cards. He says there’s no law on the books requiring his office to provide lawmakers with the card, so he says he’s going to stop issuing them. The Minnesota House, with a DFL majority, has passed a bill to end the practice, but similar legislation in the Republican-controlled Senate has stalled.

Under the state constitution, lawmakers cannot be detained except in cases of treason, felony or breach of the peace. The card has been issued to get lawmakers out of drunken-driving and other arrests, the Star-Tribune reports. That is just plain crazy.

Mike Christopherson

Managing Editor