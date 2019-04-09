Dear relatives!

I’m a Norwegian searching for relatives in Northwestern Minnesota / North Eastern part of North Dakota.

I’ve learnt recently that my great grandfather’s brother, Johan Martin (Martinius?) Hansen, immigrated to Minnesota from Northern part of Norway about 1892.

My great grandfather, his wife, and most of his family emigrated to Calumet, Michigan at the end of the 1900’s.

Only one of his daughters stayed back in Norway. She and her husband made a tremendous job in order to make their own family – with sucess! They had twelwe children.

One of them was my mother. (No problems with fertility!)

Consequenly Johan Martin Hansen was my grandmother’s uncle – even if she probably eve heard of him.

Via a relative who is has been doing some research on ancestry, I’ve learnt that Johan Martin (Martinius?) Hansen and his family settled in Brisley, Polk County.

My wife and I have been to Calumet and also to Ishpeming, Michigan and met family there.

They have never heard anything about family in Minnesota.

For us, living on the Eastern side of the Atlantic, it could be interesting to know a little bit more about our remote relatives in the United States.

Probably family members in Michigan will find it interesting, too.

Additional information:

• Johan Martin(ius) Hansen and his wife, Maren had many children (no «pill» at that time!):

Here’s a list of their children (most of them, or some of them?):

• Berit Pauline (Bella) Johansdtr/Hansen, b 1883, d 1944, Oct 1 Dp Warren, Mi

• Konrad Angell Johansen /Hansen, b 1887 Jan 29, d 1976 Spt 25, Ferndale, WA

• Edel (Ethel) Bertine Johansdtr / Hansen, b 1889

• Hedevik Johansen, b 1892, Feb 1

• Robert Hansen, b 1894 (Minnesota)

• Tina Johansdtr/Hansen, b 1897 (Minnesota)

• Dephloph Hansen (Johansen?), b 1900, Sept 9th, Brislet, Michigan

Looking forward to email, photos etc. from relatives /descendants from Johan Martin Hansen.

Please contact me!

Trond-H. Karlsen

Tromsø, Norway

Email: tronkarl@hotmail.com