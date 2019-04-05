So let’s say, absolutely, 100% hypothetically, that I need a 50-pound bag of “Premium Blend” sunflower seed to keep my backyard birds happy, and while I’m at Hardware Hank I decide to pick up a few suet bricks and a bag of thistle seed, too.

I head to the till with my purchases, and while I’m waiting to insert my debit card into the chip reader, store staff start making their way toward me from various locations in the store, and they’re all carrying something.

One by one, they place items on the counter and floor next to me. There’s a bag of nails. A pack of LED light bulbs. PVC piping. A rain gauge. A cordless drill. A wall clock. A wood-pellet grill. A garden hose.

Soon, I am surrounded by merchandise I had not planned to buy that day.

“What’s with all this?” I wonder incredulously.

“Your stuff,” the clerk behind the counter responds.

“But I just want the seed and suet,” I say. “That’s a sweet grill, but I don’t need or want any of this right now.”

“Well, it’s all yours, whether you like it or not, or need it or not,” the clerk responds, as Store Manager Bruce Arvidson emerges from the rear of the store to stand ominously behind the clerk, implying that he’s got his back during this little exchange.

“You’re crazy,” I respond. “I’m not spending that kind of cash.”

“Oh, we think you will,” the eerily emboldened clerk responds, and Arvidson offers up a little chuckle behind him. “You’re in here all the time buying seed and things for your precious birds. If you don’t buy all this stuff that we’re offering you today, then maybe we won’t let you come in here again to buy birdseed. And we’re the only store in town that sells your favorite Premium Blend seed.”

A few minutes later, I’m standing by my pickup outside, now loaded with all of the merchandise. Frustration oozes from every pore, but I feel largely helpless...intimidated, even.

“Thanks a lot, Mike,” Arvidson says as he and his crew start to make their way back into the store. But then he stops, turns toward me, and makes his way back to my pickup. “I almost forgot,” he says. “If you tell at least five of your friends and family about how great Hardware Hank is and they come in and spend some money with us as a result of your referral, we’ll give you $5 off your next purchase.” He hands me something that resembles a coupon or some sort of certificate. “You’ll find all the details on ‘Hank’s Refer a Friend’ rewards right here,” Arvidson says, before walking away. “Thanks again, Mike,” he says. “We appreciate your business, and loyalty.”

What I’ve just detailed in this fictional scenario is reminiscent of how I feel every month when I write a check to pay our satellite TV bill. We’ve been customers for more than two decades, and today we pay for a massive programming package.

And we consistently watch about 10 channels. If that.

Our satellite provider charges communications/media firms a fee to offer their channels as part of various packages offered to customers; that is how these gargantuan satellite and cable TV providers make mountains of money.

Oh, but that mountain is eroding.

The only thing holding off a complete collapse is sports. Similar to how I was threatened at the hardware store with not being able to buy my favorite birdseed, the big satellite and cable TV providers, when faced with customers who are beyond fed up with paying big monthly bills for channel packages that are beyond comical in their lameness – they lump a few channels you like with many you will never, ever even consider watching – say that if we dump them in favor of much cheaper, more customer-friendly streaming services and their convenient apps, we won’t be able to watch our favorite teams play our favorite sports.

They’re mostly right, for now. But the providers that offer a much more subscriber-friendly delivery model that doesn’t seem hopelessly stuck in the pre-digital age…they’re getting there. When I, along with a sea of other subscribers who are also sports fans, are able to pay for only the shows and/or channels we like without sacrificing our sports, the behemoth cable and satellite providers are going to have to up their game if they want to remain perched atop their money mountain.

But they’re so stubborn it’s sad. HBO pulled all of their channels from Dish Network recently as part of pricing dispute, and DirectTV is embroiled in a similar stare-down with a bevy of programming providers. But instead of settling their differences to their customers’ benefit, the satellite providers embarked on a public relations propaganda blitz that came across like a slimy political campaign commercial. For many weeks, an endless loop on what used to be HBO on my channel menu showed some satellite TV big shot who essentially labeled HBO a bunch of Manhattan elites in their skyscrapers who don’t understand how important TV is to country bumpkins like me.

Tick-tock, tick-tock. That’s not the wall clock Hardware Hank (again, hypothetically) forced upon me, that’s time ticking away on any television provider that refuses to let customers pay for only what they use.