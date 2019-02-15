When I think of Amy Klobuchar running for president, I think of new shoes. And not just an adult like me buying a new pair of shoes for work, or workout shoes for the one or two days a week I generate the necessary motivation to spend an hour or so at the health club.

When I think of our untarnished, practically perfect Democratic senator from Minnesota and I compare her to a new pair of shoes, I'm turning back the hands of time all the way back to junior high school and my mom finally caving in during back to school shopping and buying me the scorchingly hot shoe of that day and age, the white leather Nikes with the iconic red swoosh.

I was beside myself with ecstasy. When I look back now as a logical adult (and parent) possessing common sense and reason, I realize how insane it was that a new pair of shoes can mean so much to a kid, but at the time I was overcome with the opinion that those shoes were going to be my ticket to greatness in the halls of Crookston Central High School.

But, then, the act of actually wearing the shoes was almost more petrifying than it was joyous. I exist from day to day in my life basically waiting for the worst possible outcome to unfold itself before my eyes, and that morning was no different. So, about 10 seconds after I'd spun the correct lock combination on my locker and got some school supplies and books properly stored, one of around three kids in my grade that I feared possessed the twisted potential to go out of his way to give me a memory so tragic that I might feel compelled to write about it around 35 years later, lived up to his advance billing. He walked up to me and said, "Hey, Mike, nice shoes." Then, in rapid fashion, he placed one of his feet, tucked inside a shoe he'd clearly not purchased recently, on top of one my shoes, pressed down with enthusiasm, and then pulled away in particularly aggressive fashion. I didn't have to look down to know the carnage my eyes would witness: A blindingly white leather Nike shoe forever soiled by a massive, dirty, gray smudge on the top.

I looked at him and called him a bad name. I used one of my favorite two-word combo-vulgarities to really get my point across, and he just chuckled. Before he strolled off he tried to smudge my other shoe, too, but I was able to implement evasive measures and maintain the pristine state of one of my new Nikes.

So that's Amy Klobuchar. For Minnesotans, she's our ticket to greatness, our beaming star so brilliant you almost have to shield your eyes if you gaze at her too long. She's so good we're almost afraid to take her out of her protective box, and yet, when she announced last Sunday that she is indeed seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for President of the United States, she willingly broke out of the box herself.

As a result, she's going to get dirty. She's going to get stomped on. Already, she’s defending herself against stories, with anonymous sources, saying she is an extremely difficult person to work for, whether it’s because she’s mean or demeans her staffers. Right...go after the tough, driven woman who dares act a bit like most men in power do.

But, could she really pull this off? Respected Washington Post columnist and political pundit George Will, an old school conservative Republican who detests the current White House occupant, wrote a column a couple weeks back opining that, yes, absolutely, for a multitude of reasons Klobuchar could be the Democrat that emerges from this growing, crowded field. And, Will wrote, she could defeat Trump.

In the 2000 film "Gladiator," when the corrupted Commodus murders his father, the emperor Marcus Arelius, and ascends to the throne, on the day his power grab is ceremonialized with all of the over the top pageantry, the leader of the Roman Senate, Gracchus, starts pressing the new Caesar for answers on a myriad of important issues. But Commodus will have none of it, and he belittles the highly respected Gracchus in front of the full Senate. Commodus' sister, Lucilla, whom Arelius, before he was suffocated by his son, said would have made an excellent emperor, steps in and notes that her brother is very tired. All of the matters Gracchus is concerned with will be properly addressed, Lucilla tells him.

"My lady," Gracchus says before bowing and retreating. "As usual, your lightest touch commands obedience."

Again, that's Klobuchar. She lights up a room when she enters. She effortlessly puts everyone at ease even though the person that just strolled in happens to hold a job only 100 people in the world do. She smiles and laughs so much her facial muscles have to ache at the end of a day full of visits to places like Crookston and other cities across the state she represents.

And, yet, this is a lawyer we're talking about, a hard-nosed, tough-as-nails criminal prosecutor. An Iron Ranger. During the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court justice hearing and other high-profile, on-camera exchanges with various Trump nominees and other greedy power-brokers, Klobuchar has come in with the "lightest touch" and before you know it, she's had the witness cornered, squirming in his seat, scrambling for the right words, and often fumbling. This is a candidate who will score well in debates.

Amy Klobuchar...she’s our Lucilla, wearing new white Nikes. But if anyone tries to stomp on her and dull her shine, she’s more than capable of mounting a formidable defense, without resorting to vulgarities.