Actually, it's a double cheers today.

Cheers to Minnesota company Jennie-O for giving reward money to Jayme Closs

If you have access to a newspaper, radio, television, computer, or smartphone, chances are you’ve heard about the Jayme Closs story. Tragically, she was kidnapped after her abductor murdered her parents at her home in Barron, Wisconsin, and Jayme survived 88 days in captivity until escaping.

While she was being held captive, the FBI and Minnesota company Jennie-O, where Jayme’s parents (James and Denise) worked, contributed $50,000 for information on Jayme’s whereabouts. Jennie-O and its parent company, Hormel Foods, announced Thursday that they’re working with law enforcement to get its share of the reward to Jayme.

Jennie-O President Steve Lykken said in a statement that he hopes a trust fund can be set up for Jayme.

“While we are still mourning the loss of longtime family members Jim and Denise, we are so thankful for Jayme’s brave escape and that she is back in Barron,” Lykken stated.

The company was an active supporter during the search for Jayme and even organized a ‘Tree of Hope’ lighting ceremony that signified the company’s and community’s unified message that no one would give up hope until Jayme was safely back home.

How can you not give a “cheers” to Jennie-O after hearing all that? Well deserved.

– Assistant Editor Jess Bengtson



Cheers to the unnamed heroes who don’t hesitate to assist strangers amid winter’s harshest elements

People who endure the harsh winter climate have to stick together. In a way, the freezing temperatures and blizzards bring people together. No one can do it alone. Or at least it is not advised.

Every year, there come the days when ample amounts of snow gathers on the road. Cars are immobilized and patiences diminish. Once in a while, a person can escape on their own, but there are occasions when that car will simply not move. This is when true heroes of society emerge: those who brave the elements to help free someone they do not know to freedom.

They never ask for anything in return. What the act does is trigger a memory in the victim’s mind. Next time they are driving in similar conditions, they may see someone in need of a hand or two and rush to offer assistance.

Odds are, all involved will never meet again. But the one, or ones, who helped will stay in the other’s memory as the person who helped them when they were in a bind. Given the chance to know each other well, their personalities may even clash. But for that moment, they were two strangers working together. All because of a random, selfless act of kindness.

– Sports Editor Nolan Beilstein