It’s mostly a sports-related reference, but it seems to have relevance when talking about the Crookston Youth Foundation and the youth center it’s launched, The Cove.

Let’s use the 2018 Minnesota Vikings as the sports-related example. The roster on both sides of the ball was stacked coming off a 13-3 2017 season, and the team added the best free-agent quarterback on the market in Kirk Cousins. It all added up for another Super Bowl run in 2018, right?

Wrong. On paper, the roster looked great. But on the field, the team under-achieved its way to an 8-7-1 record and missed the playoffs.

The Crookston Youth Foundation’s roster – the adult advisory board and the youth advisory board – looks great on paper. Its story, its mission, its vision, its goals, its objectives...it all looks amazing on paper. The concept behind The Cove – an actual youth center for Crookston youth to finally call their own, a response to everyone who says kids in town have “nothing to do” – looks amazing, conceptually.

So CYF leaders have built it – “it” being The Cove and all that it’s envisioned to accomplish beyond just giving youth a place to hang out and play games. The question now is, will they come? And if they do early on, will they return consistently?

Defining “they” is especially important in this conversation. The nine members of the youth advisory board are obviously going to support The Cove as much as they possibly can. Handed the reins by CYF’s adult leadership group, the teens essentially designed The Cove from the ground up, after all, so of course they are going to want to see it enjoy long-term success. You can bet the friends of the CYF youth advisory crew are going to want to support their buddies by spending time at The Cove, too.

But CYF’s leaders young and old have much grander visions for the foundation and The Cove that go far beyond playing games and chilling. In addition to having educational programs and services like school and career counseling and advice, there’s a clear angle in CYF’s vision for The Cove that it be a “safe, secure and substance-free” place for kids to hang out. They’re even referring to the youth center as a “safe harbor,” which almost seems to imply that some youth in certain situations will, in a way, seek refuge there, or otherwise come from unsafe or otherwise precarious situations.

One can get a glimpse of the CYF youth advisory board roster and conclude that these are a bunch of teens who want to do good things for themselves, their friends, their school and their community. These are kids who seem to have it together, and have a lot going for them already, both at home and school, and have bright prospects for the future. Their friends who want to support them probably have similar, positive backgrounds and prospects.

But if CYF and its youth center is to someday achieve its lofty, admirable visions and goals and all of that great stuff, it’s going to need to actually help kids who need help now, or if they’re looking for guidance as they seek a positive, successful path toward their future. Maybe some of them do just need a safe, secure place to hang. But for those looking for more, CYF and The Cove will need to be there for them, too.