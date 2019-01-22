In celebrating Martin Luther King Day, many of us were treated to a special happening today at UMC. It was marked by a march, song, rejoicing, affirmations of unity and diversity, and honoring one of the most incredible human beings of our time. Others have expressed the significance of this man more eloquently than I ever could so I will just state the 5 words in the title of this short piece; they are all connected.

The event was combined with the launching of the “We Are Water” program in a powerful way by merging with environmental justice. We are so fortunate in Minnesota, and Crookston in particular, to be blessed with great water resources, but we can’t take them for granted. Others in the world, not so, and indeed wars and conflicts have their origins in the pursuit of water. Peace means nothing to a person thirsting for water.

Kudos to UMC Director of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs, Lorna Hollowell, and her team of Linda Kingery, Nicole Bernd, Liz Bailey, and a host of other volunteers and speakers for assembling and delivering an incredible program.

The world is running at a deficit in the love category these days and I don’t have to cite the evidence. Sadly, hate often seems to be a more powerful motivator than love and kindness. A year or so ago, I heard a political strategist make this statement and I hoped that he was wrong, but worry that he may be right! Recently, now retired Senator Alan Simpson from Wyoming was interviewed on CBS Sunday Morning and noted, “Hatred corrodes the container that it’s carried in.” Simpson, known for his saucy, “tell it like it is” remarks, told the story of developing a life-long friendship with a Japanese boy who was interned in a camp in Wyoming during World War II. They were 12 at the time and were fellow members of the Boy Scouts. It was an inspiring story of how they would both become future political leaders.

The UMC celebration conveyed the spirit of peace and love and cultural diversity in a delightful way from participation by the Native American community, the African-American community, UMC international students, and the mix of all the rest of us. None of us is as good as all of us. One of the speakers reminded us of the importance of stories which allows us to “learn from people and not about people.” I know how this works growing up in the South, the land of great story tellers. Shirley Nordlum, a Native American Extension Educator from Leech Lake, related the importance of using our hearts as well as our minds as we live and interact in the world. Being a natural resources guy, the noted conservationist and author, Aldo Leopold, is a hero of mine. His writings in A Sand County Almanac were so internationally impactful because he spoke to our hearts as well as our heads!

As a recently retired educator, I believe in the critical importance of education as key to understanding change, science, conserving resources, helping people, living together on our only planet, and the rest. I was dismayed when one of the presidential candidates proclaimed that “he loved poorly educated people.” What? Did I hear that right, I asked myself? Was he advocating for poorly educated people as somewhat of a badge of courage or simply stating that he loved all people regardless of their level of education? I hope the latter. Being a farm boy and former construction worker, I pride myself in respecting other people’s points of view and stories regardless of where they come from or their level of education. We can all learn some thing from everyone and education gets us ready for tomorrow.

So what does this have to do with democracy, the last word in my title? Those who know me know that I love quotes so allow me to quote Thomas Jefferson: “Educate and inform the whole mass of the people. They are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty. If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.” How I wish education were a greater part of the national dialogue these days.

As the days are getting longer and even though the weather is cold, we live in a great state and a mostly, great, nation. My hope for the New Year is that we all honor each other more and learn from the many lessons of Martin Luther King.

Svedarsky is an Emeritus Professor at the University of Minnesota.