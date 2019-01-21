Check out J.C.’s Pool Tournament this weekend

Going on its 21st year, JC’s Pool Tournament will be held at the Crookston VFW Post 1902 all weekend, January 25-27, with local pool leagues and individuals from all over the Midwest competing. The annual tournament was started by the late Jim Coauette (JC) and Gene Strem in 1998. They bring multiple pool tables to the VFW for games of singles, doubles, and scotch doubles. Men and women players compete mostly in four-person teams plus substitutes. It’s a good activity to be in during the cold winter months or fun to watch, plus you can share memories of JC, too. A special thanks to Mark Peterson and Marlan Dufault for keeping the tournament going in JC’s memory.

Will Crookston’s next top speller rise to the occasion?

Is there another Ainsley Boucher in our midst? The most likely answer is no, because it's not every day that a school district sends a student off to Washington, D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But that's just what the Crookston School District did not just last year, but the year before as well, when Boucher won the district bee, the regional bee and the multi-regional/state bee to advance to the big stage in D.C. She's too old to compete this year, but this Friday afternoon, a long table full of kids will be on the stage at Highland School giving it their best shot. Good luck, kids, and happy spelling.

NFL fans: Just admit that you’re addicted

Fans of the National Football League, one day after the most thrilling two conference championship games in memory, need to just admit it: We're addicts. We're addicted to this game that drives us crazy. We complain during and after every game about the referees calling too many penalties, not calling enough, or missing too many calls in general. We complain about players doing stupid things on and off the field, coaches screwing up, over-the-top end zone celebrations...you name it, we whine and harp on and on about it, at the office, in the sports bar, and on social media. And yet we watch. The amazing athletic abilities. The violent collisions. Even when our team isn't playing or has previously been eliminated, we watch. Because we're addicted.

Help get the middle class off the endangered list

First, a disclosure: This isn't exactly an original take, since Bill Maher offered similar thoughts on his HBO show this past Friday night. But it warrants reiterating in this space today. The American middle class is on the endangered species list and could be on a path toward extinction. The partial federal government shutdown affecting more than 800,000 federal workers has made that perfectly clear. You're not middle class if you're standing in a long line to get free food after missing a single paycheck. You're not middle class if, research shows, you're among the 40 percent or so of American families who could not come up with $400 cash in an unexpected emergency. You're not middle class if you're around 40 percent of American families who have saved not one penny for retirement. The super rich control more and more of this nation's wealth every day, and it's creating a canyon-sized gap between them and everyone else who calls this nation home. Is it tempting to tell people to simply pull themselves up by their boot straps and simply work harder and be more financially responsible? Well, many are working harder, but they're paying off student debt, their compensation hasn't kept up with the cost of living...we could go on and on. The middle class is on life support. Does anyone care?

Volunteer for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources all year long

Did you know you can volunteer for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources year round? Interested parties can volunteer in their regions and, specifically in northwestern MN in winter 2018-19, they’re looking for nature photographers, trail monitors, campground hosts, tree cookie makers, checking out state natural areas, lake level checkers, safety instructors, and zebra mussel monitors. Traveling to another area? There’s plenty to sign up for in other places, too, at events like the Split Rock Lighthouse Candlelight Snowshoe & Hike on February 2. Volunteering is a great way to give back and what better way to give back than to your state this winter.