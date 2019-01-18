If you're a parent, probably your biggest hope, beyond your children living long, healthy, happy and prosperous lives, is that you pass along to them what's the best of you and the best about you. There's the genetic, physical aspect of this, of course, where if you have certain traits that have benefited you in a variety of ways in life, you hope some of those traits make their way to your kids. Then there are the things we can pass onto our kids by the way we live in our lives in front of them and the things we teach them and implant in their minds that we hope will be a driving force for them as they make their way in the world.

We can constantly see in our interactions with our kids this hope manifesting itself. For one, obviously, our kids sort of look like us, but we can also see them putting into practice the behaviors and philosophies and approaches to things that we've tried to impart in them as we've raised them. And, for another, it's a joy to behold when we realize that some of the things we're good at, some of the talents we possess and that have helped us along in our lives, wouldn't you know it, our kids are good at some of those same things and are similarly talented. Of course, we hope they are more talented than we ever dreamed we could be.

They can be wondrous moments, indeed.

I particularly enjoyed one a couple weeks ago. My wife and I, along with our oldest son, were in a Bed, Bath & Beyond store because my wife had received a store gift card for Christmas. She was working every corner of the store; she was going to make sure that before she exhausted the entire dollar amount attached to that gift card, she was going to be aware of absolutely every piece of merchandise that store had to offer her. She was examining the bed stuff, the bad stuff, and, as Buzz Lightyear from the “Toy Story” flicks would enthusiastically announce, the infinity beyond!

But not that long into our sojourn among the towels, small appliances, cookware, bedding, and an entire display devoted to nothing but items “As Seen on TV!” I, along with our son, felt an almost magnetic pull toward one area of the store. The attraction was intense and there was no sense fighting it, so we kind of gave in and hunkered down. Soon, my wife realized she was wandering around alone, so she backtracked until she caught sight of us and joined us in our detailed examination of Bed, Bath & Beyond's expansive inventory of this product we were so drawn to.

"God, I think I could be here for a week," our son said, as I suddenly felt the urge to wonder out loud who was chopping up the strong onion right below my face.

It was the candle aisle, and we weren't going to leave until we had grabbed every single color and scent and size and style of Yankee Candle and WoodWick, popped off the lid and sniffed each with manly enthusiasm.

I love candles, and so does my kid. Does it get any better than that?

It's more than that, though. I love burning things, period. If they smell fantastic while they're burning, it's mostly a bonus. But when you're a pyromaniac, you're more into the actual flames and what they're capable of than how they smell, or how things smell as they burn.

Even amid all the fruity scents and ocean and beach-related varieties, the two candles we bought that day smell like fire-related things when they burn. One was called “Around the Fire” and the other was called “Gone Camping.”

Fire, when it doesn’t involve a tragedy or catastrophe or other massive-scale destruction, is just about the best thing there is. You might need water to survive, but you need fire to really live. When we’re at the lake, nothing compels family and friends to pull up a chair and share some personal space and time and conversation with each other than a hearty fire in the fire pit. (It also offers a respite from the mosquitoes who dominate the dark only a few short feet away from the fire’s majestic glow.)

If you helped gather the kindling and wood necessary to get the fire started and then you help it reach its full blazing potential by adding and rearranging the branches and logs, it’s that much better. And if you accomplished all of this without the assistance of any accelerants like a couple ounces of gasoline poured in an old jar you found in the shed, well...it’s kind of like how Tom Hanks in the film “Cast Away” pounded his chest and thundered to the gods on the beach of the island upon which he was stranded the announcement that he had created fire with nothing but a couple sticks, a few puffs of air and a handful of grass.

Naturally, the satisfaction of buying a candle, bringing it home and lighting it – even a WoodWick one with its soothing crackling sounds – is far more muted and not close to being worthy of thumping your puffed-out chest and letting loose with primal roars.

But it’s still fire. It glows. It gives off heat. It burns things until they’re gone. And it’s an unparalleled magnetic force that brings people together, even if it’s just a dad and his kid in a store getting their kicks in the candle aisle.