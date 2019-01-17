Cheers to local restaurants who have online ordering on their websites

It’s the little things that make differences in people’s lives and the convenience of online ordering is one of them. Just the other day it was discovered just how many local businesses have online ordering options on their websites. It doesn’t have to be fancy, it doesn’t necessarily have to give you an order tracker on your phone, but just the fact that it’s there makes life easier.

Places in Crookston like Casey’s General Store, Happy Joe’s, DaRoos Pizza, Dominos, McDonald’s (on their app) and even China Moon (!) offer online orders. Subway when they reopen, too.

And even more websites offer a contact section where people can make reservations, ask questions, and make the first contact for an order like Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, Irishman’s Shanty, B&E Meats and the Crookston Inn. Wonderful Life Foods lets you shop online, too.

Heck, a person can even order groceries online from Hugo’s and Walmart. Never tried it? Do it. It’s pretty fun, actually.

Cheers to all the local businesses that offer these conveniences on their websites and apps.

– Jess Bengtson, assistant editor



Jeers to the sucking void that is the internet

Headlines across the world are saying “Sorry Kylie Jenner, this Egg Has Dethroned You on Instagram” from Mashable, or from CBS, ”Instagram’s Most-Liked Post Is Now Just An Egg”

Here’s a bit of an explanation for those who may not know what is going on…

When Kylie Jenner (a celebrity) posted a birth announcement on Instagram, it quickly became the highest liked photo on the app with over 18 million likes. Then, an account named “@world_record_egg” posted a stock image of, well, an egg, with the intentions of breaking Kylie’s new world record. When the photo was posted, it gained more than 25 million likes in just 10 days. The egg now has more than 35 million likes, dethroning Jenner’s baby post.

The unnamed individual who owns the egg account commented on the post, saying that they were experimenting with the social media platform to “try and beat the record [of likes] with something as basic as possible.”

The most “basic” thing they came up with was an egg.

In the eyes of a non-Gen Z person, this article may not make any sense. But to a Gen Z teenagers, it’s pretty easy to recognize the generation’s attempt at retaliating against current world issues.

“You kids are always on your phones,” Gen-Z’ers constantly hear from their elders, but what the older generations don’t know is that today’s teens could be creating the next world record-breaking social media post.

So, jeers to the weirdest and most random generation of social media yet, but also, cheers to the Egg. We all knew you could do it, buddy.

– Anna Huck, student writer