Vivian Doris Arel

Vivian Doris Arel, 98, of Crookston passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, in the Villa St. Vincent Nursing Home with family by her side. Vivian Doris Ogaard was born on July 22, 1922 in Crookston, the daughter of the late Louis and Victoria (Desrosier) Ogaard. She was raised in Crookston and graduated from Crookston Central High School in 1940. On September 29, 1941 Vivian was united in marriage to Harvey Joseph Arel in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston. She and Harvey took over his family's farming operation, working the same land that he grew up on. Together they raised five children: Barbara, Gloria, Kenneth, Daniel, and David. Sadly, Harvey passed away on December 6, 2008. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Vivian was employed at Bridgeman's, Woolworth's, and then for 20 years at Munn's Jewelry. In 2000 Vivian and Harvey retired from farming and their other jobs and moved into Crookston. In her free time she loved to travel, play cards, sew, and bake. She was very proud to have been the oldest living member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Gentilly. Vivian is survived by her four living children: Barbara Tesh of Kernersville, N.C., Gloria Johanneck of South Milwaukee, Wis., Kenneth (Barbara) Arel of Pine Island, and Daniel (Lorna) Arel of Dilworth; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, DeAnna Meek of Motley. She was preceded in death by Harvey, her beloved husband of 67 years; their son, David Arel; sons-in-law, Lee Tesh and Charlie Johanneck; infant granddaughter, Elizabeth Jean Johanneck; parents, Louis and Victoria Ogaard; sisters, Luella Bergum and Lucille Charron; and brothers, Vernon and Ray Ogaard. Blessed be the memory of Vivian Doris Arel. Mass of Christian Burial for Vivian will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, in St. Peter's Catholic Church in Gentilly. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. The Mass will be livestreamed by going to Vivian's obituary at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Interment will be in St. Peter's Catholic Church Cemetery in Gentilly. Online registry and messages of condolence may be made at www.stenshoelhouske.com.

Published by Crookston Daily Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2021.