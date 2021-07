Kristie Kathryn Wagoner

Kristie Kathryn (Johnson) Wagoner, 61, of Crookston passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, N.D. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston.

Published by Crookston Daily Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2021.