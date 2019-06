Douglas Steen, 77, of Montevideo, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at his home.

Douglas Steen, 77, of Montevideo, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at his home. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, at United Methodist Church in Montevideo, with the Rev. Sam Kautz officiating. Burial was at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.