Andrew “Andy” C. Aune, 86, Mesa, Ariz., and formerly from Valley City, N.D. and Sanborn, N.D., passed away peacefully May 11, 2019, with his loved ones at his side.

Andrew “Andy” C. Aune, 86, Mesa, Ariz., and formerly from Valley City, N.D. and Sanborn, N.D., passed away peacefully May 11, 2019, with his loved ones at his side. A memorial service will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Valley City, at 2 p.m., Friday May 31, 2019. Inurnment will be at Memory Gardens with military rites.

Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Andy’s family with arrangements. (An online guest book is available at www.lerudschuldt.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.