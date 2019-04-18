Corinne Pavlicek was called home by the Lord surrounded by her family at her home on April 13, 2019 at the age of 87.

Corinne Pavlicek was called home by the Lord surrounded by her family at her home on April 13, 2019 at the age of 87.

A visitation with the family was held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, at Knesek Bros. Hwy 36 Funeral Chapel. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, with the Rev. Dale Leland officiating, at Knesek Bros. Hwy 36 Funeral Chapel, 1140 Meyer Street., Sealy, Texas.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Knesek Bros. Funeral Chapel located at 768 Fourth St., Sealy, TX, 77474, 979-885-3535. (www.knesekfuneralhome.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.