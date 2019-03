Peggy Merle Schnabel, 71, of Montevideo, passed away in Apache Junction, Ariz., while visiting family on Monday, March 18, 2019.

Memorial and Celebration of Life arrangements are pending.

Full Obituary available in our paper.