Bill Haff, 61, of Montevideo, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, at Kviteseid Lutheran Church in Milan.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Full Obituary available in our paper.