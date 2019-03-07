Barbara Peterson was born in Morris, July 4, 1934. She grew up in Minnesota, and died in Denver, Colo.

Barbara Peterson was born in Morris, July 4, 1934. She grew up in Minnesota, and died in Denver, Colo. She is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Timothy Ondahl, formerly of Montevideo; niece, Judy Casper, of Lincoln City, Ore., brother Jerry Peterson, of Baltimore Md., sister-in-law, Mary Rabenberg, of Mobridge S.D., niece Rachel Rust, of Minneapolis; nephews, Rob and Tim Rabenberg, of Bismarck N.D.; grandchildren, Lindsey and Chase Dornbusch; dedicated friends and caretakers, Keri and Brian Dornbusch, of Denver and Granby Colo.

Funeral Mass followed by reception is at St. Dominic Parish, at 10 a.m., Tuesday March 12. Inurnment is to take place in Montevideo, at a later date.

