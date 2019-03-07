Dennis Cushman, 79, of Montevideo, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Alexandria Assisted Living.

Dennis Cushman, 79, of Montevideo, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Alexandria Assisted Living. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9, at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Montevideo.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

