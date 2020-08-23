The Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty hopped, stomped and roared their way around the Story Walk at South Park.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, the Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty hopped, stomped and roared their way around the Story Walk at South Park. After the daycare groups and families completed the story, “Dinosaurumpus!” the children received stickers and played with the royalty on the playground. It was a fun and engaging activity for all ages! Pictured with a group of children, from left, are Miss Sleepy Eye Maranda Braulick (roaring as she read from the book) and Princesses Asha Schmid and Jaklyn Nesset.