Crookston High School senior Victoria Proulx was crowned Miss Crookston 2020 Friday night at the 30th Annual Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant held in the CHS Auditorium in a private ceremony. Proulx was also named the winner of onstage presence, personal interview and the Freedom Award sponsored by the American Legion Post 20.

The first runner-up is Linnea French who also won Miss Congeniality and favorite evening gown.

Second runner-up is Emma Boll and winner of the talent went to Emily Funk.

Other contestants participating in the pageant were Shelby Aamot and Savannah Meine.