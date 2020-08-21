The Crookston Classic Cruisers parade around town as students return to UMN Crookston campus for fall semester.

The Crookston Classic Cruisers' Thursday evening cruise event was all about celebrating Maroon and Gold and the University of Minnesota Crookston, as students this weekend are returning to campus for the start of fall semester.

The Golden Eagle Classic Cruise covered the community, driving by yards decorated in Maroon and Gold, and some tailgate parties, too.

Awards were given out to the best decorated properties and the best #I Am Crookston spirit.