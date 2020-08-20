Our greatest vulnerabilities have been exposed by a relentless global pandemic. Our country's gravest sins were brought into the glaring light of a Memorial Day sun as the final breaths of one man were snuffed out by the inhumanity of another.

Will this be the year when everything changes? Will that change be lasting?

At USA TODAY and Gannett’s 260 other local daily news organizations, we are working hard to document the story as it unfolds.

But our job as journalists does not end at the first draft of history. Far from it.

In exposing wrongs, shining a light on injustices, celebrating good works, curating experts who help identify solutions to our greatest challenges, journalism plays a vital role in creating a brighter future. In sustaining our democracy.

And so, at a time when the impact of quality journalism has never been clearer or in greater demand, thoughtful introspection is required.

There is broad consensus among business leaders and public officials that the values of diversity and inclusion are moral imperatives. There’s a growing understanding that they are equally vital to better business results.