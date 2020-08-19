On Thursday, Aug. 20, North Country Food Bank will be conducting the Great Corn Giveaway in East Grand Forks. The public is welcome to stop by and pick up sweet corn at the Hardware Hank parking lot in East Grand Forks between 4 and 6 p.m.

North Country has partnered with Thorson Farming of East Grand Forks and CHS Ag Services to hold this event to help raise awareness about North Country’s work fighting hunger throughout northwest MN and Grand Forks, ND. Thorson Farming provided several acres of land for growing the sweet corn just outside of East Grand Forks, and CHS Ag Services provided the corn seed, as well as the tractor and planter to plant the corn. “My sons and I very grateful to be able to farm in the heart of the Red River Valley, and wanted to do something to give back,” said John Thorson of Thorson Farming. “There are people right here in our community who don’t know when they will get to eat their next meal. This is why we wanted to be involved in this project – to help make sure everybody knows about and helps support the work North Country is doing every day to make sure no children, senior citizens, veterans, families and friends in our community have to wonder how they will put dinner on the table tonight, “ said Thorson.

This event is made possible by the donations of Thorson Farming, CHS Ag Services, Hardware Hank and Bulldog Designs.

For additional information, contact Susie Novak Boelter at (701) 739-0224.